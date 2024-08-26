Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle
Published

Cache of Ronald Reagan rare and personal documents valued at $80,000 are up for sale

The documents reveal Reagan's 'faith, character and private life'

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Documents written by former President Ronald Reagan revealing a closer look at the president’s life and beliefs have gone up for sale.

The Raab Collection based in Ardmore, Pennsylvania lists eight Reagan letters, one signed document and a signed photograph for a total estimated value of $80,000.

The documents touch on Reagan’s faith, friendships and crisis-handling during various phases of his life as an actor, governor and president. The letters were written between the years 1952 and 1993, the organization said.

Nathan Raab, historical documents expert and president of The Raab Collection, as well as the author of "The Hunt for History," told FOX Business the firm has carried many important letters from Reagan over the years. 

Raab said letters such as these show a candid side of American presidents that would not otherwise have been known or seen.

reagan letter to sick girl

Nathan Raab of The Raab Collection said letters such as these, "particularly private communications … show us the real lives of public and important figures." (The Raab Collection)

"Letters, particularly private communications like these, show us the real lives of public and important figures," he said.

He added, "These letters show a personal and revealing side of President Reagan, a side reserved for close friends and confidants. They pull the curtain back on Reagan's faith, character and private life."

Three letters chronicle Reagan’s faith and showcase his reflection during times of sorrow. 

Official portrait of President Ronald Reagan.

Documents written by Ronald Reagan and other items connected to him are up for sale by The Raab Collection, with an estimated value of $80,000. (Bettmann via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"They highlight the extent to which faith was a constant in his life. And they also show him navigating campaign issues and crises in real time," said Raab.

"When the call is heard up yonder – you’ll be there," the then-California governor wrote to his assistant press secretary, reflecting on the afterlife. 

In a letter of support addressed to a sick child, the president wrote, "Our Lord has a special love for children and we know that he is watching over you."

He also wrote, "We have to trust in God’s infinite mercy and wisdom and know that Angela is in a better and happier world as we’ve been promised," as Reagan worked to console friends after the death of a loved one. 

reagan letter 1985

Reagan wrote, "We have to trust in God’s infinite mercy and wisdom and know that Angela is in a better and happier world as we’ve been promised," to console his friends after the death of a loved one.  (The Raab Collection)

One signed document is a TV contract from Dec. 5, 1953, showing the future president agreeing to appear in comedian Milton Berle’s show "Texaco Star Theater."

An invitation from Barry Goldwater for the inauguration party to celebrate Reagan's swearing in is listed for $2,500; it highlights the two men’s friendship.

"I look forward to seeing you on the day when our old friend will ascend to the presidency of the United States of America – a great leader for the greatest nation on earth," Goldwater wrote.

A series of letters show the president operating amid national crises, including the tragedy that occurred in 1986 when The Space Shuttle Challenger exploded after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts, including the first private citizen to travel into space. 

reagan letters for sale

All documents are available for purchase at The Raab Collection.  (The Raab Collection/Bettmann via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Reagan addressed the attention needed for safety and alluded to a shift of space activity to the private sector. 

 "Money isn’t the big delay on the shuttle, safety is. It’s true I wanted to look into this private funding because it was coming up from several directions. As it turned out, there would be a conflict with the private sector, which is moving toward commercial launching of satellites," he wrote.

Raab said buyers are typically private individuals and institutions — and that "the Reagan letters are actively sought after, particularly those that give you some insight into him in a private capacity."

All documents are currently available for purchase at The Raab Collection. 