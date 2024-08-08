Life-sized Polly Pocket Airbnb in Massachusetts to open for booking

A Polly Pocket-themed estate located in Littleton, Massachusetts, will be accepting guests to stay at the 42-foot "compact" this September.

Airbnb took inspiration from the tiny doll and colorful playset to celebrate the toy's 35th anniversary.

The compact, decorated with shades of pink and purple, is "hosted" by Polly herself.

"Basically, I turned my Slumber Party Fun compact into a time machine where your imagination can run wild. Because there’s no greater adventure than the one you create for yourself," says the booking listing.

Features include Polly’s vanity with hair and nail accessories of her favorite colors, retro home appliances and different activities, according to an Airbnb press release.

The homestay booking company introduces the nostalgic stay as part of their Airbnb Icons, which offers experiences hosted by the "greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports and more."

Guests of four can make custom charm bracelets, play dress-up, and enjoy 90s snacks.

"Try on the doll life for size in Polly’s closet, where her most iconic throwback looks hang waiting to be worn in joyful hues and glossy silhouettes in the beloved signature gummy texture," says the release.

The toy was originally created in 1983 by Chris Wiggs for his daughter, Kate, making a tiny dollhouse inside an old makeup compact, according to Architectural Digest.

Polly Pocket, released in 1989, is currently under the ownership of Mattel.

The compact is exposed to the outdoors with the listing noting, "My compact doesn’t close because, like me, it’s always open to adventure."

Fans of the nostalgic playset took to social media to share their reactions.

"I am seriously considering buying an old Polly pocket to have," said one woman on X.

"I can’t believe somebody made a Polly pocket Airbnb. I would’ve loved that back in the day," another woman wrote.

"The little girl in me would SCREAM Because I had this Polly pocket," said another.

Another X user appeared to have concerns about the practicality of the stay.

"This isn’t an Airbnb, no where to sleep or eat. Looks like someone is just zooming in on a clean Polly Pocket, literally," the user wrote.

Several X users asked what guests should do in the event of rain since the compact doesn't close like the original Polly Pocket toy.

Fans can book a one-night stay at Polly Pocket’s compact starting Aug. 21 through Aug. 28.

The compact is suitable for four guests and each night costs $89 per person, FOX 13 in Salt Lake City reported.

FOX Business reached out to Airbnb and Mattel for comment.