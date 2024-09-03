Capri Sun addresses juice packaging rumors after fans sound off: 'We'd never disrespect the pouch'

Rumors circulating on social media platforms such as X, TikTok and Instagram have prompted the popular juice brand, Capri Sun, to reassure fans.

Accounts spread that Capri Sun will be ditching its iconic pouch, and opting for bottles instead.

Media and news company, Pop Crave, was one of many to share the rumored Capri-Sun move.

"Capri Sun will reduce the number of pouches and transition more to bottles starting in 2025," Pop Crave posted to X, garnering over 8.1 million views.

FOX Business reached out to Pop Crave for comment.

A Capri Sun representative confirmed to FOX Business via email that the rumors are not true.

"The bottles are planned to launch early in 2025 in the US only, and it was never planned nor will it replace the iconic straw and spouted pouches that are loved and enjoyed by so many of our consumers," said a company representative.

Capri Sun in the United States is managed by Kraft Heinz under a license agreement.

Millennials and juice fans took to social media sharing their panic over the alleged move.

"Something in my brain has convinced me the taste of Capri Sun has to do with the pouch and straw. This can not be allowed," one man wrote.

One woman said, "this was our childhood."

"What happened to respect the pouch," said another.

One woman commented, "If Capri Sun isn't in a pouch, is it even Capri Sun?"

Capri Sun cleared up any confusion for fans by posting an announcement on Instagram.

"Don’t believe everything you read on the internet—we’d never disrespect the pouch and it is here to stay," said the brand's post.

The company added, "Starting next week you can buy a whole pallet of Capri Sun pouches. Find us at Walmart."

FOX Business reached out to Walmart for comment.

Users seemed to feel relieved as 15,000 people liked the post and floods of comments came through.

"Thank God almost thought you’d delete my childhood," said a woman.

"Very mindful," said one man.

"Thank you for respecting the pouch," commented a woman.

"the sigh of relief I just sighed," said a user.

"All that crying for nothing," a user joked.

"Pouch version tastes better anyways tried pouring one into a cup not nearly as good," claimed one user.

One man said, "make bigger pouches. Thanks."

Some users questioned the rumor.

"It's not real," one man wrote on Instagram.

Another added, "it was fake!"

Another chimed in saying, "y'all definitely were behind it, onto gaslight us."

One user joked, "Plot twist: they're clearing up all their inventory to make room for pallets of bottles coming in."

The Capri Sun website states: "Our pouch is who we are, and we are proud of the unique design that fulfills many demands."

"Using only the minimum amount of packaging materials, we need less energy to create and transport our products. Also, our pouch is durable and maintains the freshness of our fruit juice drink without the use of preservatives, artificial colours or flavours," the site continues.