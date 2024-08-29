Expand / Collapse search
This Maryland town will pay you up to $20,000 to relocate there

The town touts its location, lifestyle and value for the money

The town of Cumberland, Maryland, is making an intriguing offer to attract more residents.

Through a new program, Cumberland is offering an incentive to attract families to live inside its city limits. 

"The package, offering up to $20,000, is comprised of $10,000 in relocation cash, PLUS up to $10,000, dollar-for-dollar match, for approved renovations on an existing home, OR for a down payment on a newly constructed home within City limits," the Cumberland town website advertises.

Cumberland puts emphasis on the "location, lifestyle, and value" of the town.

"Cumberland's history is built around a location in close proximity to Pittsburgh, D.C., and Baltimore," it also says.

cumberland md

Cumberland, Maryland, is incentivizing future residents to relocate to the town — offering up to $20,000. (VW Pics via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The town is located on the Potomac River in Allegany County.

It is two hours from Baltimore.

Allegany County, also known as the Mountainside of Maryland, comprises 70,000 acres of nature for outdoor adventure

"With 95% broadband connectivity, plus interstate highway and rail access, 19,000 Cumberland residents can choose their own lifestyle. The downtown is retooled for modern use," it added.

columbia md

The town is located on the Potomac River in Allegany County and is two hours from Baltimore. (Buyenlarge via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In 2022, the town had a population of 18,769 residents, dropping 12% since 2020, according to city data.

"Cumberland has a strong and growing sense of place, big enough to provide services and infrastructure, small enough that everyone matters."

The town website touts its walkable neighborhoods and "professional around-the-clock" fire, police and emergency services.

"A quarter million visitors annually choose Cumberland's amenities as a travel destination. Public investment created for this industry provides upgraded entertainment and cultural options unique in a Mid-Atlantic small-town setting."

cumberland md

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States. (Buyenlarge / Getty Images)

There are limitations for applicants, as they must purchase a home and live in it as their primary residence for no less than 5 years. 

If a newly constructed home is purchased, the value must not be less than $150,000. 

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years of age, be eligible to work in the U.S. with full-time employment, existing local employment, proof of self-employment — or be in the process of accepting a job in the area.

FOX Business reached out to town officials in Cumberland, Maryland, for further comment.