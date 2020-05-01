Varney: Reopening economy puts coronavirus lockdown orders to the test

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues coronavirus lockdown orders will be tested as parts of the economy begin to reopen and favorable weather approaches.

“It’s going to be a big weekend," he said. "The reopening of the economy gets rolling and there are going to be a lot of people who will challenge the rules already in place. They will demand a faster and broader reopening. There will be protests and perhaps civil disobedience.”

Varney noted in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has locked down the beaches because he didn’t like how residents were breaking social distancing rules.

“He's punishing everyone with a new blanket beach closure,” Varney said. “Lawsuits filed. Protests planned. And the governor risks ridicule with his list of ‘acceptable’ outdoor activities: you can wash your car, but you can't walk on the beach!”

And in Michigan on Thursday, Varney said, protesters entered the State Capitol building, some carrying rifles.

“Some of them carried rifles," he said. "Don't do that. It distracts from the principle of getting back to work as fast as possible.”

Varney believes the Lansing legislature wants to restrict Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers and questioned whether Michiganders will accept her extended stay-at-home order, especially during the upcoming spring weekend.

“Look to Texas, where a wide opening-up goes into effect today,” Varney said. “If you see people flocking to the stores, barbershops and restaurants, you'll know how strong is the urge to get-back-to-work and get out of the house. I keep saying it, but the weather makes a difference. After six weeks cooped up, of course, we're anxious to get out.”

Varney said that it's mainly Democrat states refusing to ease lockdown orders.

“And they are the ones demanding taxpayer bailouts. New York and Illinois in particular,” Varney said. “Think about that. They want the money that’s being generated by largely Republican states that are getting back to work. [Blue] states stay locked down and demand bailouts. [Red] states go back to work and generate income. Some things never change.”

Varney also pointed out the favorable forecast for the coming weekend.

“Los Angeles: sunny. Naples, Florida: sunny. New York City: sunny. Lansing, Michigan: a little cloudy Saturday, but warming up … It’s going to be an interesting weekend,” he said.

