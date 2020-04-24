Varney: Americans protesting ‘draconian’ coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues coronavirus restrictions have gone too far and Americans will continue to push back.

“Michigan has emerged as the epicenter of back-to-work protests,” Varney said. “That’s because Michigan is the epicenter of draconian stay-at-home rules. It is accountability time. Lawmakers in Michigan are moving to limit the power of the governor who imposed those draconian rules.”

Varney noted that on Friday in Lansing, Michigan, a special session of the legislature is scheduled to examine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home policies.

Varney believes that Michigan residents are ready to work, want their constitutional rights respected, and will hold their elected officials accountable.

"The Detroit Free Press says Gov. Whitmers’s authority will be questioned, and her rules reviewed," Varney said.

“No wonder! Since April 9, Michiganders have been told 'no,' you can’t visit a vacation home... And no, don’t cross the street to visit relatives. In fact, 'don’t visit relatives or friends anywhere!" he said, "That’s a huge imposition on personal freedom. But the governor still wants to extend those rules for another two weeks. Protesters assembled outside her house. In my opinion, that’s out-of-bounds. You don’t support personal freedom if you’re in an elected official’s private space."

Varney also noted that hundreds of residents in San Diego have joined the "personal freedom protests.”

“It was fascinating to see residents in the San Diego area joining the personal freedom protests," he said. "This is California, remember! But when they closed open-air, public spaces, that did it! No swimming, surfing, paddleboarding or kayaking? It seems so, again, draconian! And hundreds gathered to protest”

Varney also believes President Trump is right to consider reopening the economy with safeguards.

"President Trump is considering extending social distancing rules into the summer. He’s all for reopening the economy, with the safeguards of social distance and adequate testing -- nothing radical about that!" Varney said.

Varney added that lockdown protests are also about getting back to work.

“Same with most of the protests," he said. "They are not about chucking out all the rules and back to business as usual. It’s about personal freedom: You can’t tell Americans they can’t visit relatives or their cabin in the woods. And you can’t tell Americans you can’t make a living.”

