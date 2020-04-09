Varney: Coronavirus conversation shifted towards getting America back to work

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

FOX Business’ Stuart Varney, in his latest “My Take,” argues the discussion over the coronavirus is less negative and more focused on reopening the U.S. economy.

“The principal debate in this country at this moment is: getting us back to work. Opening up the economy. Stopping the failure of businesses,” Varney said.

Varney believes the media is focused on the negative and criticizing President Trump’s handling of the outbreak.

"The media is intent on gloom and doom. Always looking for the negative. Always trying to say the president is costing us lives," he said. "And the latest distraction is whether the president or state governors are in charge of relaxing the stay at home rules. That is a distraction. It’s just another way the media tries to encourage a negative."

Varney hopes that the country and state leaders will ignore this “sniping from the sidelines” and focus on reopening the economy. He noted that the president is organizing a task force, while state governors are putting together regional groups and he added that the debate over the coronavirus has shifted away from "grim statistics and fatalities" to a conversation about hope.

"Hope that we can see light at the end of the tunnel and that light is an opening of the economy. Getting back to work. As fast as it is safe to do," Varney said. "The debate now is much more positive, more uplifting. And so it should be. We don’t want our economy to crash and burn. We want to get out and rebuild it."

