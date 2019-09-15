Tropical Storm Humberto: Bahamas relief efforts resume as storm moves away
Relief efforts in the Bahamas were back underway after Tropical Storm Humberto moved away from the islands Saturday.
Just two weeks after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas, another tropical storm is set to bring more gale force winds and heavy rainfall.
The Alabama flap came after President Trump tweeted that the state would be hit “harder than anticipated,” while the National Weather Service in Birmingham, Alabama tweeted a short time later that “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from Dorian.”
Cellphone video shows the wrath of Hurricane Dorian slamming the region with 80 mph winds.
People living on the islands said the flooding reached “biblical proportions.”
Columbia Sportswear announces plan to aid Hurricane Dorian victims.
Don't let scammers get money that could help rebuild from Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane when it hit the Bahamas Sunday.
The Northwest is spending millions less on fighting wildfires this year.
Hurricane Dorian is on a very similar path to Hurricane Matthew, which caused $4.5 billion of insurance industry losses in 2016.
'It's the worst disaster we've ever seen,' said Bethenny Frankel.
Waffle House just closed its first two restaurants due to Hurricane Dorian.
Dorian waves wash up nearly $1 million worth of cocaine onto Florida shores.
Hurricane Dorian slammed the Bahamas leaving at least seven dead and widespread devastation across the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.
Celebrity Chef Jose Andres helps victims of Hurricane Dorian.
The Miami-based weather center says turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast on Thursday morning.
Minnis said local officials expect the death toll to climb higher as the full scale of Dorian’s impact on the region is assessed.