Varney: Democrats know exactly how to kill the economy

There's one sure way to screw up a good thing -- bring in the politicians.

Look what we have now: a growing economy, full employment, rapidly rising wages, and stock market records. How do you screw it up? Bring in the politicians.

Think about it, our businessman president has engineered prosperity and our political leaders seem hell-bent on killing it.

The Democrats running for the presidency all propose massive tax increases. That’s how you kill an economy, you tax it to death.

The Democrats running for president want to phase out fossil fuels. That’s how you kill cheap gasoline. That’s how you end America's energy dominance. That’s how you take money out of everyone's pocket.

The Democrats in Congress want to impeach the president. That’s how you slime him so badly he loses the election and a socialist occupies the oval office.

Over the next year, we're going to see a contest between the business way to prosperity and the political road to ruin!

What the Fed does with interest rates is important. How foreign economies perform is also important. These things do affect us, but we've reached the point where a stark choice has to be made; are we going to keep the prosperity going? Or let politics screw it up?

Just in case you're wondering, I'll go with prosperity.

