Donald Trump Jr.: 'Get USMCA off Nancy Pelosi's desk'

Donald Trump Jr. spoke to FOX Business' Lou Dobbs Monday night and spoke about how his his father, President Donald Trump, wants to work on infrastructure, as well as finish the ratification of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade agreement that is supposed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA.

Continue Reading Below

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

"How about get USMCA off of Nancy Pelosi's desk and vote for it to do something for the American worker who so desperately wants and needs that added benefit from the disaster that we've seen from NAFTA," Trump Jr. told FOX Business.

Trump Jr. also about his father's accomplishments thus far as president, as well as how hard it has been for President Trump to get much done without much assistance from the Democrats.

"No president has taken the amount of incoming that my father has taken, and he's still getting it done." - Donald Trump Jr., Trump Organization executive vice president

USMCA LEFT HANGING AS CLOCK RUNS OUT

"Now, imagine what he could accomplish with a little assistance from the left," Trump Jr. continued.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE