What is Taylor Swift's net worth?

As the estimated highest-paid celebrity in the world, Taylor Swift is certainly worth a lot of money.

Last summer, Forbes gave Swift the title and estimated she made $185 million in 2019.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter is also one of the most decorated musicians. In November, she beat Michael Jackson’s record for American Music Awards.

The “King of Pop” had won 24 awards, but when Swift left the 2019 ceremony, she had won six honors -- bringing her AMA total to 28.

Swift has also won numerous other musical awards, including 10 Grammy Awards.

Overall, the musician was estimated to be worth $360 million in June 2019 by Forbes.

Even though she makes so much money, Swift has also been known for her generosity. According to People, Swift donated $1 million to Louisiana flood victims in 2016, and in 2010 she donated $500,000 to the Nashville flood relief.

She has also reportedly donated to New York City public schools, the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Nashville Symphony.

Swift also reportedly gave $250,000 to pop singer Kesha to help with legal fees for her lawsuit against record producer Dr. Luke and has donated to several GoFundMe campaigns, People reported.

Music

Swift released her first, self-titled studio album in 2006 when she was 16. Since then, she has released six more studio albums.

Her most recent album, “Lover,” was released in 2019 and hit the top of the charts in September, according to Billboard.

Her tours are also a huge source of income. In fact, her 2018 “Reputation” Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing tour in the U.S., bringing in a total of $266.1 million, according to Forbes.

Last week, Swift also announced that she had signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group, ending her ties with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company she’d been with since age 14.

Endorsement Deals

According to Business Insider, Swift has endorsement deals with Diet Coke, CoverGirl, Capital One, Keds and Apple.

The Cut reported in 2017 that she also had deals with AT&T, UPS, Glu Mobile, Elizabeth Arden, Target, American Express and New York City, among others.

Film/Television

Last month, the documentary about Swift -- “Miss Americana” -- premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and later debuted on Netflix.

She also has an extensive list of music videos she has starred in, according to her IMDb profile. But she has also had other voice and acting roles in full-length features including “Cats” last year, “The Giver” in 2014, “The Lorax” in 2012 and “Valentine’s Day” in 2010.

She also had a role on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in 2009.

Real Estate

According to Business Insider, Swift has an $81 million real estate portfolio including seven properties.

She reportedly has a $29 million estate in Beverly Hills, three properties in New York City -- including a $20 million duplex penthouse -- a $6 million estate in Rhode Island and two properties in Nashville the website reported.

Other assets

According to The Points Guy, Swift owns two private jets. The website reported in 2018 that the singer has a Dassault Falcon 900 tri-jet -- which reportedly cost $40 million -- and a Falcon 50.

