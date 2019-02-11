Whole Foods, Netflix, U.S. stamps will cost more this year, here's a full list
From Whole Foods prices to household staple, Americans wallets are getting hit.
Providing the best content is only half the battle. Getting it to viewers is quite another.
The earnings report came days after Netflix announced its largest price hike ever.
The streaming service will raise its U.S. prices by 13 percent to 18 percent.
Streaming TV may never again be as simple, or as affordable, as it is now.