What is Reese Witherspoon's net worth?

Reese Witherspoon is best known for her acting career, but she’s built up a variety of businesses for herself.

Those roles and ventures have accumulated to a sizable fortune. Witherspoon’s net worth was $240 million as of 2019, Forbes estimated.

Witherspoon got her first film role as a teen, starring in 1991’s “The Man in the Moon.” She continued to work regularly over the next decade, landing roles in movies like “Election” and “Cruel Intentions” and parts on TV shows including “King of the Hill” and “Friends.”

But what may have been Witherspoon’s most significant role came when she starred in 2001’s “Legally Blonde.” The hugely popular movie grossed $141 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, and spawned a sequel that gave Witherspoon her first producer credit.

Witherspoon won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her role as June Carter in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line.”

In addition to acting, Witherspoon later started her own production company, producing titles like 2014’s “Gone Girl” and both starring in and producing outdoor adventure movie “Wild.”

In 2007, Witherspoon took the job as a “global ambassador” for Avon.

She started a clothing line called Draper James in 2013 “to honor [her] Southern heritage.” The company has retail stores in five cities.

Witherspoon also founded Hello Sunshine, a women-focused media company that produces podcasts and endorses books through “Reese’s Book Club.” Witherspoon’s endorsement can lead to thousands of sales for otherwise poor-selling titles, Vox reported last year.

The producer won her most recent award in 2017 for her HBO series “Big Little Lies.” She was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show,” which she stars in and produces.

