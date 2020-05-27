Expand / Collapse search
Business Leaders

AMD’s Lisa Su, Discovery's David Zaslav lead highest paid CEOs list

The highest-paid CEO in 2019, Lisa Su, earned $58.5 million

Associated Press
Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav discusses his company getting into the streaming wars and working with Amazon. video

Discovery CEO: Food Network’s new streaming service is ‘like the Peloton of food’

Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav discusses his company getting into the streaming wars and working with Amazon.

Pay for chief executives rose to a median of $12.3 million last year, including salary, stock and other compensation. Median means half were larger, and half were smaller,  according to The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

The AP’s compensation study covered 329 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria.

Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock or option grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.

Here are the highest paid male and female CEOs in the S&P 500 index for 2019:

Top female CEOs

1. Lisa T. Su

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, attends the opening bell at Nasdaq, in New York in May 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Advanced Micro Devices

$58.5 million

Change from last year: 338%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 604 times, up from 165

Overall ranking: No. 1

2. Marillyn A. Hewson

Lockheed Martin president and CEO Marilyn Hewson is pictured at the White House in July 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File )

Lockheed Martin

$24.4 million

Change from last year: 14%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 200 times, up from 191

Overall ranking: 22

3. Mary T. Barra

General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit in 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors

$21.3 million

Change from last year: -2%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 203 times, down from 281

Overall ranking: 37

4. Virginia M. Rometty

IBM's President and CEO Virginia Rometty leaves after her meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris in 2018. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

IBM

$19.1 million

Change from last year: 9%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 354 times, up from 319

Overall ranking: 57

5. Phebe N. Novakovic

General Dynamics CEO Phebe Novakovic listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with manufacturing executives at the White House in 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

General Dynamics

$17.8 million

Change from last year: -14%

Her pay vs typical company worker: 157 times, down from 240

Overall ranking: 76

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
AMDADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC.52.74-0.45-0.85%
LMTLOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION397.12+24.92+6.70%
GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.79+0.39+1.42%
IBMINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP.125.54+3.78+3.10%
GDGENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION150.45+5.80+4.01%

Top Male CEOs

1. David Zaslav

David M. Zaslav, President and Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Communications, appears on stage at Discovery Communications 2015 Winter TCA in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Discovery

$45.8 million

Change from last year: -65%

His pay vs typical company worker: 578 times, down from 1,511

Overall ranking: No. 2

2. Robert Iger

Walt Disney Company Chairman and CEO Robert A. Iger is pictured in 2012. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Walt Disney

$45.6 million

Change from last year: -31%

His pay vs typical company worker: 911 times, down from 1,424 times

Overall ranking: No. 3

3. Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen, Chief Executive Officer of Adobe, is pictured before an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dinning Room of the White House, in 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Adobe Inc.

$39.1 million

Change from last year: 38%

His pay vs typical company worker: 266 times, up from 200

Overall ranking: No. 4

4. Reed Hastings

Netflix Founder and CEO Reed Hastings smiles during an interview in 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Netflix

$38.6 million

Change from last year: 7%

His pay vs typical company worker: 190 times, up from 178

Overall ranking: No. 5

5. Larry J. Merlo

CVS CEO Larry Merlo listens during a meeting with President Donald Trump about coronavirus testing in April. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

CVS Health

$36.5 million

Change from last year: 66%

His pay vs typical company worker: 790 times, up from 618

Overall ranking: No. 6

Note: CVS Health says pay figures filed in its proxy are misleading, in part because of a recent change in how it reports executive compensation. It says Merlo’s pay was “relatively consistent” with the two years prior after excluding some one-time events and that his pay ratio narrowed to 425 last year.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
DISCADISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC.22.62+0.70+3.19%
DISWALT DISNEY COMPANY121.53+0.58+0.48%
ADBEADOBE INC.375.17-1.46-0.39%
NFLXNETFLIX INC.419.89+5.12+1.23%
CVSCVS HEALTH CORPORATION65.97+1.33+2.06%

