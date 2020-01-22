What is Harvey Weinstein's estimated net worth?

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years behind bars earlier this month, just weeks after he was found guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sex act.

Weinstein, 67, faced a minimum of five years and a maximum of 25 years in prison for the criminal sex act count, while the third-degree rape count carried a maximum penalty of four years.

Weinstein was originally charged with five counts stemming from the allegations of "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra and the two other women.

Sciorra's account that he raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s was the basis for two counts of predatory sexual assault, a charge that carried a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Mann, an aspiring actress, said he raped her in March 2013, while Haleyi, a former film and TV production assistant, said he forcibly performed oral sex on her in March 2006.

But how much is the disgraced filmmaker worth these days, and how does that compare to his previous net-worth estimations?

Weinstein, 67, was once believed to be worth as much as $300 million, according to Town & Country Magazine, which cited Celebritynetworth.com. Page Six previously reported the number was around $240 million.

Celebritynetworth.com estimated Weinstein's net worth today is approximately $25 million, with the majority of the millions presumably spent on attorney and legal fees and associated expenses, as well as the costs associated with the virtual collapse of his personal life.

In December, Weinstein and the company he co-founded, Weinstein Co., reached a $25 million settlement with accusers who filed a class-action lawsuit against both parties.

“Now that The Weinstein Company is in bankruptcy and Harvey is about to stand to trial, this settlement will ensure that all survivors have the chance for recovery and can move forward without Harvey’s damaging lock on their careers,” Louisette Geiss, a plaintiff in the suit, said at the time.

Weinstein and ex-wife fashion designer Georgina Chapman, split after the bombshell accusations of sexual misconduct began to pile on in October 2017. They agreed upon a divorce settlement that provided Chapman, his second wife and co-founder of Marchesa, with $15 million to $20 million, according to the Page Six report.

The pair, who have two daughters together, had also signed a prenuptial agreement that called for him to fork over at least $300,000 every year, according to the outlet.

Court papers from early 2018 show the "Chicago" and "Shakespeare in Love" producer also told his first wife he would need a year before he would be able to afford child support for their daughters, according to Town & Country.

Between October 2017 and April 2018, Weinstein reportedly sold six homes collectively worth nearly $60 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. He also sold a commercial space that was co-owned by his brother.

The tony properties include a Hamptons, Long Island, home, which was listed for $12.8 million. The price was decreased to $12.4 million before it was sold in November 2017 for $10 million, according to the Journal.

The family's Westport, Connecticut, home sold in February 2018 for $16 million, while their West Village townhouse in Manhattan went for $25.6 million in March of that year, the outlet reported.

When Weinstein Co. execs liquidated the company in May 2019, the company made $22.8 million before related commissions, costs and profit-sharing expenses, the Journal reported.

More than 100 women have reportedly accused Weinstein of sex assault or sexual misconduct, which he has repeatedly denied.

His New York trial surrounds accusations that he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulted another in 2006. If convicted, he could face life in prison. The once-feared former studio boss has said any sexual activity was consensual.

Coming less than a year after the election of an American president who himself had been accused of inappropriate sexual advances, the Weinstein case was followed by allegations against high-profile personalities from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who stepped down from the company that bears his name, to television personality Charlie Rose, who was fired by CBS and PBS.

In December, Weinstein griped that his work as a "pioneer" for women in the film industry "has been forgotten."

"I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago… I did it first! I pioneered it!" he told the New York Post's Rebecca Rosenberg in his first interview in over a year. "It all got eviscerated because of what happened…I want this city to recognize who I was instead of what I've become."

Last week, California prosecutors announced a new set of charges against Weinstein -- including forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery -- in connection with two reported incidents in the course of as many days.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles County accused the movie producer of forcing himself into an unidentified female victim's hotel room on Feb. 18, 2013, and raping her, according to a statement. He's also accused of assaulting a different woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room a day later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.