Weinstein attorney notes accuser's 'life'-long acting career as trial looms

Harvey Weinstein’s lead attorney sounded off on one of disgraced movie mogul's accusers, who plans to testify against him during the trial, which is set to begin this week.

Annabella Sciorra is one of roughly 80 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. The “Sopranos” actress, who had starred in a movie for his studio, has accused the filmmaker of raping her in 1993 or 1994 after he allegedly forced himself inside her Manhattan apartment.

While the statute of limitations in Sciorra’s own case has expired, she is expected to testify against Weinstein in his criminal case that begins with jury selection after Monday's final pretrial hearing.

During a Saturday interview with CNN’s Michael Smerconish, Weinstein’s lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, said she expects Sciorra – who she described as a lifelong actress – will be prepared for her questions.

“Annabella Sciorra is an actress and she has spent an entire life acting for a living, and I anticipate that she will be an excellent witness on the stand,” she told the host. “I think the circumstances and the facts and the evidence in the case will show to the jury that she, her statements don’t rise to the level of what the prosecutor is asking the jury to convict Mr. Weinstein on.”

The allegations at play are whether or not the 67-year-old raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. If he's convicted of the most serious charges against him, two counts of predatory sexual assault, Weinstein faces a mandatory life sentence.

Weinstein has continuously denied the allegations. During the interview, Rotunno reiterated his claims that the accusations were instances “of consensual sex and a history of a relationship.”

But she also denied that Weinstein is free of any wrongdoing.

“He cheated on his wife, he made very bad decisions in business in terms of how he treated people and he’d be the first one to admit those things were not nice,” Rotunno said.

Weinstein’s legal team had previously tried to move the case out of New York City, citing concerns that the widespread media coverage could taint any potential objective jury, but a court rejected the request.

Rotunno, who previously described the case as weak, left open the possibility that her client might testify.

“It’s possible that he may take the stand depending on how the evidence plays out,” she told the news host, “but in this case, we have a lot of evidence that shows a continuing relationship between him and the women that are charged in this matter.”

Weinstein, who was photographed by local news outlet PIX11 on Monday entering the courtroom with the help of a walker, told Fox News via email he anticipates he will be “fully exonerated.”

“I am expecting the truth to be told and the facts to be fully explored, and yes, I am expecting to be fully exonerated,” he said, adding that he was spending his days before trial “with my family, close friends and loved ones, and working closely with my legal and communication team.”

