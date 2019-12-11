Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

News

Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers: Report

Money would be paid insurers for now-bankrupt Weinstein Co.

FOXBusiness
close
Former Philadelphia sex crimes prosecutor Julia Morrow on Harvey Weinstein's potential defense.video

Harvey Weinstein's potential defense strategy

Former Philadelphia sex crimes prosecutor Julia Morrow on Harvey Weinstein's potential defense.

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the board of the film studio he co-founded have reached a tentative $25 million settlement with several of the people who accused him of sexual misconduct, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

Under the terms of the deal, Weinstein would not have to fork over any money himself to the accusers nor would he have to admit any wrongdoing, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing lawyers involved in the negotiations.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court in New York in June 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In October 2017, Weinstein was accused in civil lawsuits filed by more than 30 women of sexual harassment, assault and rape. Those women – both actresses and former employees at Weinstein’s studio – in addition to potential claimants would share the settlement, which would be paid by the insurance companies on behalf of Weinstein’s now-bankrupt Weinstein Company, according to the Times.

ROLEX WORN BY MARLON BRANDON COULD BE MOST EXPENSIVE EVER SOLD

Weinstein’s case is scheduled to go to trial in January. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges he raped a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006. He is free on $1 million bail and maintains that any sexual activity was consensual. If convicted of the most serious charges, he could be imprisoned for life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.