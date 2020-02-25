Who is Weinstein's ex, Georgina Chapman?

Georgina Chapman is a fashion designer and mother of two who divorced the now-convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein after a number of sexual assault accusers came forward against him.

Chapman was born in England and was in her 20s when she became a model and actress for TV ads, including one for Head & Shoulders, Metro UK reported.

The now-43-year-old co-founded designer label Marchesa with Keren Craig, who has since left the fashion company, in 2004, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

She met Weinstein at a party in New York City that same year and the pair tied the knot in 2007.

They were together for 10 years before Chapman announced they would be divorcing in 2017, after The New York Times posted a series of stories containing sex assault accusations against Weinstein. In May 2018, she said during an interview with Vogue she did not know about any of it.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions,” she told People Magazine upon announcing the divorce.

In late 2017, the estranged couple agreed upon a divorce settlement that provided Chapman with $15 million to $20 million, according to Page Six.

Chapman kept a relatively low profile until March 2019, when she turned heads at the Met Gala alongside “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hustlers” actress Constance Wu.

Sources told Page Six at the time Chapman was staying away from the dating scene after the divorce.

She was spotted at the end of January 2020 on the New York City streets, according to a different Page Six report.

Around that same time, Weinstein was likely seated inside the Manhattan courthouse where, on Monday, jurors convicted him of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault. The once-powerful film exec is expected to be spending his days at Rikers until his March 11 sentencing.

Several outlets reported Tuesday Chapman has moved on to actor Adrien Brody, whom she initially met through Weinstein, according to the Daily Mail.