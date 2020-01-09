CBS-ousted Charlie Rose admits to flirting with big-name coworkers

Former CBS anchor and show host Charlie Rose admitted during a deposition to flirting with other network big names, including Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, years after he publicly apologized for alleged “inappropriate behavior," court papers show.

Longtime journalist Rose became embroiled in sexual harassment allegations following a scathing Washington Post report from November 2017 titled “Eight women say Charlie Rose sexually harassed them – with nudity, groping and lewd calls.”

The accusers were between the ages of 21 and 37 and had worked for him, or aspired to, from the '90s to 2011. They alleged in the report that Rose made unwanted sexual passes at them, such as inappropriate sexual touching and phone calls. Rose tweeted a statement on the same day the article ran, saying, in part: “I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.”

In addition to “CBS This Morning,” Rose contributed to “60 Minutes” but was dropped by CBS, Bloomberg and PBS, through which he had a separate, self-named show, the day after the article ran.

During his deposition, which was submitted in New York court earlier this week and published online by NBC, Rose was repeatedly asked if he flirted with women, including King and O’Donnell, both his former “CBS This Morning” co-anchors who allegedly referred to him as "Charlie f---'n Rose," court papers show.

A spokesperson for CBS did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

He justified his actions with the leading ladies by saying: “All of us would in one way or the other touch each other, on the arm, hug each other.”

When asked if his actions included kissing, he said they would do so in greeting or saying goodbye to each other.

Portions of the 298-page deposition were largely removed from the public filing, including a part that discussed the flirting with co-workers. He denied kissing King and O’Donnell on the lips but in other cases said he didn’t recall.

He said he also greeted male co-workers by hugging them and kissing them on the cheek but was unable to name any specific people, the deposition shows.

He also denied that he made comments about employees swimming in his pool, which were alleged in the Post report and referenced during the deposition. When asked if he told any male employees at the "Charlie Rose" show if he "had fantasies of them swimming naked," he responded: "I haven't said that about any employee, period."

