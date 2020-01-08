Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Ford, GM promote 1,500 temporary auto workers to full-time employees

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu on Chevy’s new SUV lineup.video

GM’s money makers are in big SUVs

Fox News automotive editor Gary Gastelu on Chevy’s new SUV lineup.

More than 1,500 temporary auto workers were promoted to full-time status, the United Auto Workers announced Wednesday.

Continue Reading Below

The promotions included 930 General Motors employees from 30 facilities and 592 Ford employees, according to the union. More promotions are on the way for temporary workers at both companies and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, union officials said.

“Our temporary employees are important to help keep our plants running efficiently,” a Ford spokesperson told FOX Business. “We are pleased to be able to offer them full-time employment at this time, consistent with our collective bargaining agreement.”

Lineworkers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP / Getty Images)

GM didn’t return FOX Business’ request for comment at time of publication. A GM spokesperson told the Free Press that the promoted workers are “great, experienced employees.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Their transition to full-time regular status will help create more engaged and motivated teams in our plants, which is foundational to improving job satisfaction, health and safety and the quality of our products for our customers,” the spokesperson said.

GM STRIKE ENDS AS UAW MEMBERS RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

The promotions come with pay raises, paid time off and better health benefits, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Striking United Auto Workers union members picket at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant on September 25, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The UAW called a strike against GM at midnight on September 15th, the union's first national strike s

“It opens up a door for me to think about going to the doctor or dentist too — because I have that insurance now — so it doesn’t come out of my paycheck,” Addarey Humphrey, one of the promoted workers, told the Free Press. “I can think about getting a house, too.”

UNITED AUTO WORKERS APPROVE NEW 4-YEAR CONTRACT WITH FORD

The automakers had pledged to convert the temporary workers in the contracts that GM workers ratified in October and Ford workers ratified in November. GM union members went on strike for more than a month during negotiations in September and October.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS