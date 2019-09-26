Expand / Collapse search
General Motors' strike to end as UAW members ratify new contract: Source

By , FOXBusiness
FOX Business’ Grady Trimble reports from Chicago on the latest from the United Auto Workers strike – the UAW has tentatively approved a new contract with General Motors.

Rank-and-file members of the United Auto Workers agreed to end a strike against General Motors by voting to approve a new contract on Friday, a source familiar with negotiations confirmed to FOX Business.

With the contract's approval, a six-week nationwide strike that brought the U.S. auto giant’s supply chain to a halt will finally end after 40 days. Both parties had been in talks stretching into nights and weekends before coming to a tentative agreement.

Unionized GM workers are expected to receive an $11,000 ratification bonus as part of the deal, according to the Detroit Free Press. Temporary workers will receive $4,500.

GMGENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.74+0.92+2.57%

Many workers who are dismayed at the thought of GM closing more plants will be disappointed that the agreement does not include reopening the Lordstown assembly plant in Ohio.

GM's Lordstown, Warren and Baltimore plants would go unallocated, per GM's original plan, while the Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan, which was also going to be idled, would stay open and make electric trucks.

The future of temporary workers was a major sticking point — the agreement would provide full-time temporary workers with a pathway to permanent employment starting on Jan. 6, 2020. Part-time temporary employees would have a pathway to regular status beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

GM also caved following workers' anger at being asked to share a larger portion of health insurance costs.

Mary Barra, chairman and chief executive officer of General Motors Co. (GM), right, and Gary Jones, president of the United Auto Workers (UAW), shake hands during a GM event at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, July 16, 2

Industry expert Kristin Dziczek, of the Center for Automotive Research, said that the strike had some of its roots tied to GM's 2008 bailout.

"The union agreed to some changes to help GM and Chrysler get through some really tough times," she told FOX Business. "And now that [GM has] had a decade of very positive financial results, the union members wanted their share for that. It was difficult for the company to claim poverty."

The strike cost GM roughly $1.5 billion in lost profits, and employees won't see more than $835 million in direct wage losses, according to Michigan-based consulting firm Anderson Economic Group. Their calculations extrapolate to Oct. 20.

Roughly 49,000 UAW members walked off General Motors factory floors when the strike began.

UAW and GM had not commented on the final vote tally as of Friday afternoon.

FOX Business' Grady Trimble and Jason Racki contributed to this report.

