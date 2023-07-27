LARRY KUDLOW: Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal blew up

As you know, Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal blew up in a Wilmington, Delaware court yesterday, thanks to the good offices of Judge Maryellen Noreika. Judge Noreika, who in the past made political contributions to both Republicans and Democrats, was in fact a Donald Trump nominee, but her nomination was signed off on by both Democrat Delaware Joe Biden cronies Chris Coons and Tom Carper. She had bipartisan support. That’s my point.

When Judge Noreika asked the prosecutors and defendants what the constitutional reasoning was behind this sweetheart deal, neither side could answer. So, in that moment, the Hunter Biden honeymoon – at least temporarily – was ended.

Now, you folks probably know all this, but for those of you fortunate enough to watch last night's show, I want to play back what distinguished Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton said because he nailed it. All about the immunity provision killing the deal. Listen and smile:

TOM COTTON: "The plea agreement between the Biden Department of Justice and Hunter Biden last month purported to give him total immunity for all past crimes and misdeeds and that's what blew up in that plea deal today. It wasn't the judge rejecting it, it’s that the US attorney sheepishly admitted that they couldn't guarantee it and Hunter Biden's lawyers, who obviously knew that that's what they were pursuing, refused to go forward with the plea deal unless it gave him blanket immunity for all crimes. So, let's be clear. There's no confusion here between these two sides and when Biden Department of Justice and Hunter Biden's criminal defense attorneys sit down, those aren't adversaries negotiating. Those are coconspirators strategizing. Now, what the Department of Justice should do is what they should have done all along - allow their investigators to pursue the facts wherever they lead and charge Hunter Biden with the crimes he has committed and take it to a jury trial."

I couldn't have said it better myself and, frankly, no legal commentator has said it better than that. Senator Cotton nailed it. He is not even a lawyer. Now, what happens next when all these lawyers reconvene in thirty days is anybody's guess, but I only wish to point out that had this so-called global immunity deal ever gone through, it would've ruled out any prosecution of Hunter Biden's influence peddling, pay-to-play transactions with various evildoers in places as far-flung as China, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, or lord knows where.

If the global immunity deal had gone through, it would've ruled out any investigation of Joe Biden's shakedown and extortion of the Burisma CEO. I know these are all allegations, but the walls are closing in as the evidence mounts. So, the Bidens – father and son – and their cronies could've all been granted immunity were it not for the fact that one smart judge smelled a rat and put an end to it.

Thank heavens there are some honest judges left in the world. Of course, this story is not over yet, and we'll see in a month's time what the next episode brings. Now, two more things. Former President Donald Trump's attorneys met today with Special Counsel Jack Smith's DOJ team, but the former president claims it's "fake news" that his team was informed of an imminent indictment .

We shall see. Why do I think Jack Smith is no Maryellen Noreika?

Finally, at one of his made-up climate-change end-of-the-world heatwave events today, President Joe Biden was asked if he would pardon his son Hunter . Didn't say "yes," didn't say "no" -- just didn't say. Take a listen:

MARK MEREDITH QUESTIONS BIDEN: "Mr. President, are you considering pardoning your son?"

[NO ANSWER]

Silence. However, Mr. Biden's press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked the same question, by the very same reporter: "Would Joe Biden pardon his son, Hunter?" And she promptly answered, "No. " Take a listen:

MARK MEREDITH: "Is there any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his son?"

KJP: "No."

MEREDITH: "Well is there –"

KJP: "I just said no. I just answered."

She may rue the day. Just saying.

