Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Stuart Varney: Hunter's 'perversion of justice' is a stain on Biden's presidency

Hunter Biden is not going to jail thanks to Joe and the US government, Varney argues

close
Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Hunter Biden will not go to prison on tax and gun charges because the government made sure he got special treatment. video

Stuart Varney: Hunters perversion of justice is a stain on Biden's presidency

Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney argues Hunter Biden will not go to prison on tax and gun charges because the government made sure he got special treatment.

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the drama surrounding Hunter Biden as he faces tax and gun charges, arguing U.S. government agencies made sure the president's son got "special treatment" by interfering in any and all investigations.

STUART VARNEY: Drama seems to be Hunter Biden's middle name. 

Last night, before his court appearance this morning, top Republican Rep. Jason Smith sent a 400-page brief to the judge saying Hunter had benefited from political interference. 

HUNTER BIDEN WAS INDICTED TO ‘COVER UP’ DOJ'S TRUMP VENDETTA: SEN. TED CRUZ

He wants that included in today's hearing. That would upend the proceedings. 

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden walks to the motorcade after arriving at Fort McNair, after U.S. President Joe Biden spent the weekend at Camp David. (Reuters Photos)

Then late last night, one of Hunter's attorneys was accused of misleading the clerk's office, trying to get damaging information out of the hearing. 

The lawyers say it was the result of "unfortunate and unintended" communication.

WHISTLEBLOWER BOMBSHELL ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY 'OF GRAVE CONCERN TO ALL AMERICANS: GOP LAWMAKER

This brings us to right now as Hunter appears in the Delaware court to plead guilty to minor tax and gun charges. 

He's not going to prison. Let's get into that. 

close
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the latest news emerging from the investigation into the Biden family’s controversial business dealings.  video

American people know ‘something’s not right’ with Biden family: Rep. Jim Jordan

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss the latest news emerging from the investigation into the Biden family’s controversial business dealings. 

For six years Hunter failed to report, and did not pay tax on about $17 million from "questionable sources."

He's fortunate to be the son of Joe Biden. 

HUNTER BIDEN'S TAX SCHEME MOCKS DEMOCRATS' ‘FAIR SHARE’ MANTRA: STUART VARNEY

As The Wall Street Journal says, "You'd go to prison for what Hunter Biden did." 

When he did eventually file tax returns, he tried to write off his drug dealer's hotel room, his liaisons with call girls and even his sex club dues. 

Some of our viewers will remember Leona Helmsley who went to prison for deducting her personal expenses. 

close
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss Speaker McCarthy’s threat to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden.  video

There’s ‘rot’ in the Biden administration ‘all the way to the top’: Rep. Virginia Foxx

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to discuss Speaker McCarthy’s threat to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Biden. 

Helmsley was unpopular. She served time. 

Hunter's dad is president. He won't serve time.

The charge here is that Hunter got special treatment. 

BIDEN'S NARRATIVE ON NEVER DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE

More importantly, the government made sure he got special treatment by interfering in any and all investigations.

That is a perversion of justice and a stain on this presidency.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE