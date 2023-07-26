Stuart Varney: Hunter's 'perversion of justice' is a stain on Biden's presidency

During his "My Take," Wednesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the drama surrounding Hunter Biden as he faces tax and gun charges, arguing U.S. government agencies made sure the president's son got "special treatment" by interfering in any and all investigations.

STUART VARNEY: Drama seems to be Hunter Biden's middle name.

Last night, before his court appearance this morning, top Republican Rep. Jason Smith sent a 400-page brief to the judge saying Hunter had benefited from political interference.

HUNTER BIDEN WAS INDICTED TO ‘COVER UP’ DOJ'S TRUMP VENDETTA: SEN. TED CRUZ

He wants that included in today's hearing. That would upend the proceedings.

Then late last night, one of Hunter's attorneys was accused of misleading the clerk's office, trying to get damaging information out of the hearing.

The lawyers say it was the result of "unfortunate and unintended" communication.

WHISTLEBLOWER BOMBSHELL ON HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY 'OF GRAVE CONCERN TO ALL AMERICANS: GOP LAWMAKER

This brings us to right now as Hunter appears in the Delaware court to plead guilty to minor tax and gun charges.

He's not going to prison. Let's get into that.

For six years Hunter failed to report, and did not pay tax on about $17 million from "questionable sources."

He's fortunate to be the son of Joe Biden.

HUNTER BIDEN'S TAX SCHEME MOCKS DEMOCRATS' ‘FAIR SHARE’ MANTRA: STUART VARNEY

As The Wall Street Journal says, "You'd go to prison for what Hunter Biden did."

When he did eventually file tax returns, he tried to write off his drug dealer's hotel room, his liaisons with call girls and even his sex club dues.

Some of our viewers will remember Leona Helmsley who went to prison for deducting her personal expenses.

Helmsley was unpopular. She served time.

Hunter's dad is president. He won't serve time.

The charge here is that Hunter got special treatment.

BIDEN'S NARRATIVE ON NEVER DISCUSSING BUSINESS DEALS WITH HUNTER CONTINUES TO CRUMBLE

More importantly, the government made sure he got special treatment by interfering in any and all investigations.

That is a perversion of justice and a stain on this presidency.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE