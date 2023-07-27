Former US attorney says Hunter Biden's deal is something he has 'never seen': It 'stinks to high heaven'

According to one former U.S. attorney, Hunter Biden's dismantled plea deal is something he has "never" seen in his career.

During an appearance on "Varney & Co," Guy Lewis provided professional analysis of Hunter's case, highlighting the "extraordinary" evidence that implicates President Biden.

"If they do reach a deal, it's not going to be better. It's going to be substantially worse for Hunter Biden. Listen, I've done this for a long, long time, I've never seen a deal like this. It stinks to high heaven," Lewis argued, Thursday.

"It's extraordinary," Lewis told host Stuart Varney."It's extraordinary for one reason. And I think that's because some of the evidence implicates the sitting President of the United States."

Hunter Biden's "sweetheart" plea deal fell apart, Wednesday, prompting him to plead "not guilty" to federal tax charges. The president's son was prepared to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges for failure to pay taxes in relation to a previous plea deal he struck with the government last month to avoid jail time.

Some critics have argued the case is unfair because a Trump-appointed federal judge is overseeing the case, a claim that was strongly pushed back on by Lewis.

"I think she's taken an oath to follow the law. And just like Archibald Cox, the former solicitor general for the Kennedy administration, came in and wreaked havoc in the administration, ultimately wound up leading to the resignation of that sitting President, Nixon. You should see the same thing happen here," Lewis warned.

Judge Maryellen Noreika, the federal judge presiding over the Justice Department's case against Hunter Biden, gave the legal defense team 30 days to work out a deal. Lewis predicts that Hunter's team will "resolve" the investigation because the stakes are "so high."

"The question then becomes, Stuart, is whether or not they can satisfy this federal judge that, hey, there's really nothing to look at here, just keep moving on. I don't think it's going to happen. I think this deal is dead in the water," he concluded.