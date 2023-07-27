GOP lawmaker expects Biden impeachment: ‘Evidence is overwhelming’

One day after the bombshell reversal in Hunter Biden’s federal plea deal, a Republican congressman has provided an update on the GOP's efforts to pursue impeachment against President Joe Biden.

"The evidence is overwhelming, the nail's in the coffin" Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. "We're talking about FBI informants, trusted FBI informants coming forth. You've got whistleblowers within the IRS saying they were coerced."

"This is not some kind of partisan hack job," the lawmaker continued. "This is reality and it's closing in."

Hunter Biden's plea deal fell apart during his first court appearance Wednesday morning pleading "not guilty" as federal prosecutors confirmed the president's son is still under federal investigation.

Hunter Biden was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax, as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge.

But Judge Maryellen Noreika did not accept the plea agreement, questioning the constitutionality – specifically the diversion clause and the immunity Hunter Biden would receive.

Rep. Burchett warned that President Biden may try his hardest to separate his administration from his son.

"I honestly think, this is my prediction, that they'll use the president's mental condition as a defense," Burchett said, "and know that they're going to throw Hunter under the bus."

The lawmaker expanded on the idea that Democrats will use what appears to be Joe Biden’s declining mental and physical condition as a facade for corruption.

"That will be his defense in the end," Burchett said while noting that "there's just too much evidence and it's all documented. You follow the money. As I've stated it, when the Biden crime family went to mob school, they fell asleep during money laundering class because the 20 or 21 LLCs and bank accounts have nothing to do other than selling influence to the big guy."

As Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered a statement at the beginning of the daily briefing.

"Hunter Biden is a private citizen, and this was a personal matter for him. As we have said, the president, the first lady – they love their son and they support him as he continues to rebuild his life," Jean-Pierre said. "This case was handled independently, as all of you know, by the Justice Department under the leadership of a prosecutor appointed by the former president, President Trump."

Burchett slammed the "two-tiered" justice system and "Biden crime family" as "ridiculous."

"I don't know what else you need other than President Biden coming on the news saying: hey, I'm a crook. I took this money, I took these bribes."

