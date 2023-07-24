Stuart Varney: Hunter's ex-biz partner's testimony will put Biden's 'denials in a whole new light'

During his "My Take" Monday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed Biden's past denials regarding Hunter's past business dealings, arguing his son's ex-business partner Devon Archer's testimony will put the president's statements in a "whole new light."

STUART VARNEY: Right from the start of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the president has denied any involvement with his son's business dealings.

Watch the president respond to questions from Fox's Peter Doocy.

Doocy: "How many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?

Biden: "I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings."

Doocy: "Did Hunter Biden commit a crime?… have you spoken to your son Mr. President-elect?"

Biden: "I'm proud of my son."

Doocy: "Are you confident your son Hunter did nothing wrong?"

Biden: "I am confident."

Doocy: "Do you still think the story from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation and a smear campaign like you said?"

Biden: "Yes, yes, yes. God love ya, man. You are a one-horse pony."

Now look at this, another blockbuster story from the New York Post's Miranda Devine.

Hunter put his then-vice president father on speakerphone two dozen times, to talk to his business associates.

The man making that charge is Devon Archer, Hunter's business partner. He is scheduled to testify to the House Oversight Committee next week.

There's a lot more detail in the Post article.

Let’s not be confused by who said what to whom and when.

For clarity, I've zeroed in on just one item, because it exposes the lack of truth in the president's statements.

He said he didn't know about it. He said he hadn't even talked about it.

Devon archer's testimony will put those denials in a whole new light.

This isn't going away.