FOX Business Network posts best quarter ever among Business Day viewers

FOX Business Network finished the second quarter of 2020 with its largest Business Day audience in network history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

FOX Business averaged 255,000 total viewers across Business Day hours of 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. ET, a 62 percent increase from the same period a year ago as Americans tuned to FBN as markets reacted to the coronavirus pandemic and global trade tensions. FBN also grew 44 percent among total viewers and 59 percent during market hours.

“Mornings with Maria” and “Varney & Co.” both had their most-watched quarters ever; Maria Bartiromo’s morning show averaged 129,000 total viewers and Stuart Varney’s three-hour program averaged 314,000 total viewers.

Core Business Day programs “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” “Making Money with Charles Payne” and “After the Bell” all set new viewership highs, as “The Claman Countdown” finished with its second-best quarter in history.

“Lou Dobbs Tonight” averaged 289,000 viewers to join "Varney & Co." as programs that finished among the top 10 business television programs. “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald” had the best 6 p.m. ET performance in FBN history, averaging 252,000 to beat CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” for the 14th time in the past 15 quarters.

FBN finished the quarter averaging 171,000 total viewers and 20,000 among the key demographic of adults age 25-54.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.

