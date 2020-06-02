FOX Business television, digital thrive in May

FOX Business Network ended May 2020 with double-digit year-over-year viewership growth in multiple categories during a month packed with financial news amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

FBN had double-digit growth in business day, market hour, and total day measurables, while broadcasting seven of the 15 most-watched business programs on television. FBN averaged 242,000 viewers during the business day hours of 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, a 51 percent gain compared to May 2019.

The market hours category of 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET averaged 248,000 viewers for a 49 percent increase, while FBN averaged 162,000 total day viewers for an increase of 33 percent.

“Varney & Co.” averaged 311,000 total viewers for a 46 percent increase compared to last year, while audiences for “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” “Making Money with Charles Payne,” “The Claman Countdown,” “After the Bell” and “The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald” all grew by double digits compared to the prior year.

“Lou Dobbs Tonight” also saw double-digit growth, topping business network competition in the 5 p.m. ET time slot with an average of 284,000 viewers.

Television wasn’t the only platform that saw FOX Business thrive in May, as the network’s digital components also had a big month.

FOX Business’ website and mobile app both delivered audience increases. FBN was the No. 1 business brand in overall social engagement among competitive business news outlets during May, driving 4.7 million total social interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to Socialbakers.

All the television data is courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.