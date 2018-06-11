After The Bell

Wendy’s responds to IHOP’s name change over Twitter
Turkel Brands President Bruce Turkel discusses how IHOP is temporarily changing its name to IHOb.
Research fellow at the Hoover Institution Lanhee Chen and Heritage Foundation senior fellow Peter Brookes discuss the significance of the North Korean summit and whether the U.S. should keep a close eye on China after the summit.
Seattle City Council is considering repealing the controversial per-employee business tax.
Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) discusses why he believes that the North Korean summit will be a success.
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) on how former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer James Wolfe was indicted for allegedly lying to the FBI.
Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses how President Trump’s sanctions helped bring North Korea to the negotiating table.
Sentient Jet sponsors three-year-old horse Tenfold, who will be running for nonprofit organization “Homes For Our Troops.”
Heritage Foundation’s Peter Brookes discusses America’s relationship with Japan and why the Japanese are worried about North Korea’s nuclear weapons capabilities.
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on how the Department of Justice invited top lawmakers to review documents related to the FBI informant.
Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) on the report that Social Security is in danger of running out of money.
