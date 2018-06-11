Lou Dobbs Tonight

Yale professor weighs in on North Korea summit
Yale University professor Paul Bracken discusses the importance of President Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un and why China plays a critical role in the negotiations.
President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has suffered a heart attack. The president tweeted that Kudlow is now at Walter Reed Medical Center.
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) discusses how President Trump was able to bring North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table.
Senator James Inhofe (R-Okla.) discusses how President Trump has dealt with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un prior to the summit and whether the U.S. will reduce the number of troops in South Korea.
Presidential historian Doug Wead on why China must be concerned about the North Korean summit.
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter on why amnesty won’t help America’s immigration system.
California gubernatorial candidate John Cox discusses the problems with Democratic California gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom’s policies.
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses how special counsel Robert Mueller filed new witness tampering criminal charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
Center for Immigration Studies Director Jessica Vaughan on how GOP leaders are considering to support a DACA amnesty bill.
National Review contributing editor Andy McCarthy discusses how the DOJ invited top lawmakers to review documents related to the FBI informant and why former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe shouldn’t be given immunity.
