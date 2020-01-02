Expand / Collapse search
Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler to produce for AppleTV+

Plepler will make television series, documentaries and films for AppleTV+

By FOXBusiness
WSJ business editor Jamie Heller and WSJ financial editor Charles Forelle discuss the Federal Reserve, the repo market, food delivery services, how the way we consume content is changing and more. video

Disney+, Apple and many more: Looking back at 2019 streaming wars

Former HBO CEO Richard Plepler is getting into the production game.

Just 10 months after leaving HBO, Plepler has started his own production company, Eden Productions, and signed a five-year agreement with AppleTV+, according to a report from The New York Times on Thursday.

The company will make television series, documentaries and films for the streaming service, which started in November, according to the Times.

Plepler left HBO in February after 27 years, several months after AT&T took over Time Warner and they together became WarnerMedia.

Richard Plepler, the former chairman and CEO of Home Box Office Inc., speaks at a conference in 2016. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

“It was instantaneously clear to me that I had a wonderful and very privileged run at HBO and I wasn’t going to be able to duplicate that again,” Plepler told The Times. “And I didn’t want to try to duplicate that again. It felt very clear to me that I just wanted to do my own thing.”

Plepler’s deal with AppleTV+ had been rumored back in November, according to a previous report from FOX Business.

AppleTV+’s new content from Plepler will go alongside its current content -- four television shows "The Morning Show," "See," "Dickinson" and "For All Mankind"  -- which has received mixed reviews.

Since Plepler left, HBO has been focusing on its own streaming service, HBO Max -- joining the ranks of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and AppleTV+.

NBC is also planning to release its own streaming service called “Peacock” in April this year, according to a press release from September.

