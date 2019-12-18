NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service sets affordable price points: report

NBCUniversal and Comcast's streaming Peacock service, is expected to have a monthly ad-free option for $10, according to an article from The Information, a digital media news company.

Continue Reading Below

Additionally, there will be a monthly ad-supported option for $4.99, according to the report. If true, the price point Peacock undercuts its competitor CBS All Access’ $5.99 monthly ad-supported service. However, Peacock’s ad-free subscription would be a penny more than the ad-free CBS All Access.

TECH PRODUCTS, STREAMING GETTING PRICIER

Similarly, Peacock’s other live TV and video-on-demand competitor Hulu is priced at a monthly $11.99 for ad-free streaming and a monthly $5.99 for limited ad streaming.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 43.19 -0.20 -0.46%

The report suggested that Peacock’s low cost may be a strategic move to attract customers that are already subscribed to streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and growing newcomer Disney+.

NETFLIX SUFFERS WORLDWIDE STREAMING OUTAGE

According to a press release in September, Peacock is set to roll out in April 2020 and will be loaded with over 15,000 hours of content. NBCUniversal will also use the summer Olympics as an additional push after launch.

The service will have a mix of dramas, comedies, unscripted programs, timeless titles and films. This includes popular hits such as “Battlestar Galactica,” “Saved By the Bell,” “Jimmy Fallon,” “The Office,” “Shrek” and more.

DISNEY STRIKES BACK IN STREAMING WARS

A month later, NBCUniversal CEO Steve Burke said in a third-quarter earnings call that Peacock will be available on Comcast and Comcast Sky technology platforms. NBCUniversal TV subscribers will get to use the service for free as well.

“We're primarily working with the existing ecosystem and doing a lot of AVOD activity,” Burke said referring to advertisement-based video on demand. "It has cut the investment pretty substantially because I think we're going to get to cruising altitude much more quickly than a subscription service.”

“We're also playing to our strengths. We happen to be part of a company that has 65 million video customers and is the biggest provider of television advertising in the United States.” - Steve Burke, NBCUniversal Chief Executive Officer & Senior Executive Vice President

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He added that NBCUniversal would continue to license movies to HBO and Comcast’s acquired European pay-TV giant, Sky.

Earlier this month, Comcast announced that it will host an investor meeting on Jan. 16, 2020. Further details are said to be discussed at the event regarding NBCUniversal and its streaming service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS