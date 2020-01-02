Dell PCs to let Apple users control iPhones from laptop

Dell Technologies is slated to release software this spring that will make its laptops more appealing to Apple users.

Continue Reading Below

The multinational computer technology company is rolling out an update to its Mobile Connect software that will allow iPhone users to mirror their phone screen onto their Dell laptops, a feature that was previously only accessible for Android users.

The move comes as tech competitor Apple has been seamlessly offering integration between its devices for years.

"Make and receive phone calls without picking up your iPhone," Apple's website explains. "Use your iPad to extend the workspace of your Mac. Automatically unlock your Mac when you’re wearing your Apple Watch. And copy and paste images, video, and text from your iPhone or iPad to your nearby Mac, or vice versa."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 52.19 +0.80 +1.56% AAPL APPLE INC. 298.41 +4.76 +1.62%

APPLE IPHONE SALES SEE 30% DROP IN CHINA: REPORT

The third-largest PC maker originally launched the Mobile Connect software in 2018 so users wouldn't have to split their attention between their PC and smartphone, Dell said.

Now, iPhone users with Dell XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, G Series and Alienware PCs with Bluetooth purchased in January 2018 or later will be able to access mobile apps ranging from rideshare to social media, according to Dell's announcement. They will also be able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos onto their PC.

"The PC industry has never been more vibrant with built-in AI, 5G and the best design we've ever seen, all to help make our lives easier and more fulfilled," said Sam Burd, president of Dell Client Solutions Group, in a Jan. 2 announcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Previously, iPhone users were limited to only sending and receiving text messages as well as receiving and making phone calls.

In order to reap the benefits of the Mobile Connect with iOS data transfer and screen mirroring, users must download the Dell Mobile Connect PC app available for free.

The companion mobile app is compatible with iOS 10 and above and Android 6 and above, Dell said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS