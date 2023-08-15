United Auto Workers union prepares strike authorization vote for next week at Detroit automakers

Following repeated threats that United Auto Workers members are prepared to strike at Detroit's big three automakers if deals are not reached by the Sept. 14 deadline, the labor union announced Tuesday it is readying plans to hold votes on strike authorization next week.

UAW President Shawn Fain will announce details on the strike votes for the union's 150,000 members at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler owner Stellantis on Facebook Live at 6 pm ET, the union said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 33.31 -0.77 -2.25% F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.97 -0.23 -1.93% STLA STELLANTIS NV 18.14 -0.28 -1.49%

The union also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn the automakers that "Sept. 14 isn't a reference point. It's a deadline," adding, "Tick tock."

The UAW is seeking a 40% pay raise over the four-year contract period and an array of additional benefits for it workers at the three companies, but negotiations appear to have made little headway.

Fain rejected Stellantis' latest proposal last week, throwing a copy of it in the trash and calling it "a slap in the face." He warned automakers again that "the clock is ticking" and his members at all three companies are prepared to walk off the job if a deal is not reached when their contracts expire.

