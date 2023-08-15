Expand / Collapse search
United Auto Workers union prepares strike authorization vote for next week at Detroit automakers

Following repeated threats that United Auto Workers members are prepared to strike at Detroit's big three automakers if deals are not reached by the Sept. 14 deadline, the labor union announced Tuesday it is readying plans to hold votes on strike authorization next week.

UAW President Shawn Fain will announce details on the strike votes for the union's 150,000 members at Ford, General Motors and Chrysler owner Stellantis on Facebook Live at 6 pm ET, the union said.

UAW

UAW representatives march in Detroit's 2019 Labor Day parade. The union said Tuesday it is preparing for its members at Ford, GM and Stellantis to vote next week on strike authorizations. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File / AP Images)

The union also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to warn the automakers that "Sept. 14 isn't a reference point. It's a deadline," adding, "Tick tock."

The UAW is seeking a 40% pay raise over the four-year contract period and an array of additional benefits for it workers at the three companies, but negotiations appear to have made little headway. 

United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain speaks with workers

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain speaks with workers at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant July 12, 2023, in Wayne, Michigan. The UAW said Tuesday it is preparing for members to vote next week to authorize strikes at Ford, GM and Stellantis if (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fain rejected Stellantis' latest proposal last week, throwing a copy of it in the trash and calling it "a slap in the face." He warned automakers again that "the clock is ticking" and his members at all three companies are prepared to walk off the job if a deal is not reached when their contracts expire.

Reuters contributed to this report.