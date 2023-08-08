Expand / Collapse search
UPS-Teamsters deal dents financials

UPS contract with Teamsters valued at an estimated $30 billion in new money

Teamsters union President Sean O'Brien discusses 'historic' tentative deal with UPS

International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien discusses the tentative deal reached between UPS and Teamsters.

United Parcel Service (UPS) cut its financial outlook for the year amid negotiations with the Teamsters union to avoid a strike, the logistics company said on Tuesday. 

UPS reached a tentative, $30 billion, agreement with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on July 25, 2023 to avoid a work stoppage, with the union voting to ratify the new agreement. Electronic voting began on Aug. 3, and will conclude on Aug. 22.

UPS UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC. 180.16 -1.97 -1.08%

UPS now predicts annual consolidated revenue at around $93 billion and adjusted operating margin of roughly 11.8%. Below the previous guidance of $97 billion and 12.8%.

The guidance change reflects "the volume impact from labor negotiations and the costs associated with the tentative agreement", UPS said.

In June, 97% of the UPS Teamsters union’s 340,000 members voted to authorize a strike for better pay and working conditions, including air conditioning in new models of the company’s brown delivery trucks.

A UPS delivery truck is seen parked in Pittsburgh. The UPS Teamsters contract covering more than 340,000 full-time and part-time workers expires on July 31, 2023.  (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the delivery company also posted a 10.9% drop to $22.1 billion in consolidated revenue for the second quarter.

"UPS is stronger than ever. Looking ahead, we will stay on strategy to capture growth in the most attractive parts of the market and make our global integrated network even more efficient" UPS chief executive Carol Tomé said despite the revenue decrease. 

CEO and Director of United Parcel Service, Carol Tome  ((Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images))

Tomé also thanked UPS customers for remaining with the company throughout the labor negotiations.

UPS consolidated operating profits for the second quarter reached $2.8 billion, down 21.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022, and down 18.4% on an adjusted basis. 

A United Parcel Service driver makes a delivery along the coast of Cape Cod on July 24, 2023 in Orleans, Massachusetts. UPS employees threatened to go on strike if contract talks between UPS and the Teamsters Union, which represents more than half of ((Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Diluted earnings per share peaked at $2.42, 22.8% below the year $2.54 from the year-ago period.  

UPS shares have gained 4% this year, trailing the S&P 500's nearly 17% gain over the same period. 

FOX Business' Eric Revell contributed to this story.