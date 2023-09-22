UAW strike, Nike and Costco earnings, FOX Business’ Republican debate top week ahead

Investors are gearing up for a busy week with the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Detroit's Big Three ongoing and a host of earnings, as well as FOX Business' Republican presidential primary dentate.

Stocks fell Friday with all three of the U.S. benchmark averages sliding for the week.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33963.84 -106.58 -0.31% SP500 S&P 500 4320.06 -9.94 -0.23% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 13211.806896 -12.18 -0.09%

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite paced the declines falling over 3%.

Monday, Sept. 25

UAW strike

The United Auto Workers strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford will enter its 10th day Sunday. As of Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said progress was being made with Ford but not so for GM and Stellantis.

President Biden is expected to visit the picket line in Michigan Tuesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % F FORD MOTOR CO. 12.44 +0.24 +2.01% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 32.58 -0.12 -0.37% STLA STELLANTIS NV 19.36 +0.03 +0.16%

Blue Apron will leave the New York Stock Exchange and begin trading under the same ticker symbol "APRN" on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % APRN BLUE APRON HOLDINGS 6.14 -0.11 -1.76%

Meanwhile, U.K. antitrust regulators are expected to make a preliminary decision on Microsoft buying Activision. On Friday, regulators disclosed they were satisfied with the moves the companies have made to ease anticompetitive concerns.

If the deal wins full approval, it will give Microsoft a suite of lucrative video game titles, including Activision's "Call of Duty."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 317.01 -2.52 -0.79% ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 93.92 +1.57 +1.70%

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Home retail, home sales

Costco will report earnings Tuesday after the close of trading. Along with financials, the warehouse retailer will give fresh insight on inflation, especially with food.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 558.59 +3.51 +0.63%

Meanwhile, data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors showed U.S. existing home sales continued to slide in August as a combination of steep mortgage rates hovering above 7% and a worsening supply shortage squeezed would-be homebuyers.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

Republican debate

The second Republican primary debate will be held at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. FOX Business will host the debate, which will air from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Also on Wednesday, Micron Technology and H.B. Fuller will report earnings, while economic data will include mortgage applications, durable goods and EIA weekly crude stocks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MU MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. 68.88 +0.98 +1.44% FUL H.B. FULLER CO. 66.60 +0.05 +0.08%

Thursday, Sept. 28

Nike earnings, Senate hearing on Biden impeachment

Nike, CarMax and BlackBerry will release their latest earnings. Last month, Nike stock fell for 10 consecutive days to lose over 11%. Shares for the athletic retailer have fallen over 22% this year.

Meanwhile, House Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will hold the first hearing on President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry.

Friday, Sept. 29

Will Carnival earnings sink or swim?

Economic reporting on Friday will include the latest data on personal income and consumption.

On Wall Street, Carnival Corp will report earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CCL CARNIVAL CORP. 14.04 -0.41 -2.86%

