UAW strike, Nike and Costco earnings, FOX Business’ Republican debate top week ahead
Nike reports earnings Thursday after the close of trading
Investors are gearing up for a busy week with the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against Detroit's Big Three ongoing and a host of earnings, as well as FOX Business' Republican presidential primary dentate.
Stocks fell Friday with all three of the U.S. benchmark averages sliding for the week.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite paced the declines falling over 3%.
Monday, Sept. 25
UAW strike
The United Auto Workers strike against GM, Stellantis and Ford will enter its 10th day Sunday. As of Friday, UAW President Shawn Fain said progress was being made with Ford but not so for GM and Stellantis.
President Biden is expected to visit the picket line in Michigan Tuesday.
Blue Apron will leave the New York Stock Exchange and begin trading under the same ticker symbol "APRN" on the Nasdaq Global Market.
Meanwhile, U.K. antitrust regulators are expected to make a preliminary decision on Microsoft buying Activision. On Friday, regulators disclosed they were satisfied with the moves the companies have made to ease anticompetitive concerns.
If the deal wins full approval, it will give Microsoft a suite of lucrative video game titles, including Activision's "Call of Duty."
Tuesday, Sept. 26
Home retail, home sales
Costco will report earnings Tuesday after the close of trading. Along with financials, the warehouse retailer will give fresh insight on inflation, especially with food.
Meanwhile, data released Thursday by the National Association of Realtors showed U.S. existing home sales continued to slide in August as a combination of steep mortgage rates hovering above 7% and a worsening supply shortage squeezed would-be homebuyers.
Wednesday, Sept. 27
Republican debate
The second Republican primary debate will be held at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. FOX Business will host the debate, which will air from 9-11 p.m. ET.
Also on Wednesday, Micron Technology and H.B. Fuller will report earnings, while economic data will include mortgage applications, durable goods and EIA weekly crude stocks.
Thursday, Sept. 28
Nike earnings, Senate hearing on Biden impeachment
Nike, CarMax and BlackBerry will release their latest earnings. Last month, Nike stock fell for 10 consecutive days to lose over 11%. Shares for the athletic retailer have fallen over 22% this year.
Meanwhile, House Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will hold the first hearing on President Joe Biden’s impeachment inquiry.
Friday, Sept. 29
Will Carnival earnings sink or swim?
Economic reporting on Friday will include the latest data on personal income and consumption.
On Wall Street, Carnival Corp will report earnings.
FOX Business reporter Megan Henney contributed to this report.