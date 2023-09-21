FOX News Media announces special programming ahead of second GOP primary debate

FOX News Media announced special programming ahead of Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX Business in Simi Valley, Calif.

Both FOX Business Network (FBN) and FOX News Channel (FNC) will present special live programming surrounding the second Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday, September 27, which will be co-moderated by FBN’s Stuart Varney, FNC’s Dana Perino, as well as UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón from 9-11 p.m. ET from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Starting at 8:30, the program will be simulcast on FNC.

FBN’s special, live coverage will begin at 6 p.m. ET with a special two-hour edition of "The Bottom Line" with Dagen McDowell and Sean Duffy. At 8 p.m., FBN's Larry Kudlow will present an hour-long pre-debate program titled "Countdown to the Debate" with a team of commentators that will feature co-moderators Perino and Varney, along with Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, Sean Hannity, Brit Hume, Harold Ford Jr., Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway.

DANA PERINO, STUART VARNEY TO CO-MODERATE SECOND GOP PRIMARY DEBATE HOSTED BY FOX BUSINESS

Following the two-hour debate, Sean Hannity will present a special edition of "Hannity" at 11 p.m. ET, which will be simulcast on FBN featuring post-debate analysis live from the spin room and real-time candidate reaction from Simi Valley.

At midnight EST, "Fox News @ Night" with Trace Gallagher will continue the network’s simulcast coverage from the spin room followed by a repeat of the debate at 1 a.m. ET.

In addition, several FNC and FBN programs will be presented live from Simi Valley throughout the week, including: FBN’s "Varney & Co." and "Kudlow," along with FNC’s "Fox & Friends," "America's Newsroom," "The Five," "Special Report," "Hannity" and "FOX News @ Night.

FNC’s White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich will report live from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, while FNC correspondent Bill Melugin and FBN correspondents Madison Alworth and Grady Trimble will update viewers on reaction across the country live from the Reagan Library.

FOX News Digital will also provide nonstop reporting on the FOXNews.com homepage with a continuously updated live blog.

SHORT QUESTIONS WITH DANA PERINO FOR STUART VARNEY

FOX News Audio will offer multi-platform coverage of the debate beginning at 7 p.m. with a one-hour pre-taped debate preview program featuring insights from Baier, MacCallum and Perino. Live coverage of the debate will begin at 8 p.m. with Jared Halpern and Josh Kraushaar, who will also offer post-debate commentary with reporter and guest analysis.

FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s streaming platform, will have a livestream of the debate and special coverage surrounding the event for platform subscribers with "FOX & Friends" co-host Pete Hegseth hosting a pre- and post-debate show live from Simi Valley, with panelists including "FOX & Friends Weekend" figures Will Cain and Rachel Campos-Duffy, as well as FOX News contributor Johnny Joey Jones. Hegseth and his panel will also have instant live analysis during commercial breaks throughout the debate.

