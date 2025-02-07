Trump's tariffs, DOGE latest, Super Bowl mania

-Stocks ended Friday and the week on a down note as Trump's tariffs roiled investors

-U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gives FOX Business his first wide-ranging interview, while Energy Secretary Chris Wright pumps up the American energy industry

-DOGE clocked another week of cost-cutting. We've got the rundown

-Trump's crypto and AI czar David Sacks sets tone for digital assets

-Costco's commitment to DEI and a deep dive on lucrative employee rewards

-America's egg crisis rages on

-Super Bowl LIX — how you can win!

STOCKS SLIDE: President Donald Trump made good on his promise of tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China. The move left investors uneasy with stocks falling on Friday and for the week.…more on the markets here. Bitcoin was volatile, dipping below $100,000…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

MUTED JOB GROWTH: Job growth in January was so-so and overall revisions loomed large on prior reports…continue reading here.

POWELL TO CAPITOL HILL: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, already in Trump's crosshairs, will address Congress on Tuesday in his annual appearance to discuss the state of the economy…more on the Federal Reserve here.

TARIFF JOCKEYING: Trump kept his promise rolling out tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China and a lot of back-and-forth took place between the White House and those countries. Here's how it may impact the cost of everyday items…continue reading here. Here's a primer on how tariffs work…continue reading here.

AMERICAN ENERGY IS BACK: Newly confirmed Energy Secretary Chris Wright tells FOX Business he'll waste no time in pumping up the oil and gas industry…watch the full interview here.

TREASURY'S ROADMAP: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Besset outlined his plans for tax cuts…continue reading here. He also defended the rapidly moving DOGE arm…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Watch Bessent's first interview since being confirmed.

DOGE DOING IT: The Department of Government Efficiency is moving quickly to slash waste. Here's what they've done so far…continue reading here. Palantir's CEO gave a hat tip to the DOGE team for being able to ferret out the "Deep State"…continue reading here.

CRYPTO KING: The U.S. is entering what could be the ‘Golden Age’ for digital assets …continue reading here.

VIDEO: How Silicon Valley is working with a crypto-friendly Trump.

COSTCO DEI: Workers at the popular warehouse chain earned more if they pushed DEI policies…continue reading here.

EGG CRISIS: Some restaurants are charging an egg surcharge…continue reading here. Still, this may be better than an overall price hike…continue reading here.

AMAZON: The largest online retailer plans to drop a cool $105 billion…check Amazon stock price here.

VIDEO: Why Amazon's AI push is misunderstood?

Amazon

SUPER BOWL LIX: Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles match-up, you can celebrate your own Super Bowl with big meal deals…continue reading here.

VIDEO: NFL legend Drew Brees is a savvy investor in big-name brands and chains.

TAX TIPS: WHAT TO KNOW

TAX SEASON 2025: Do this one thing before filing your taxes…continue reading here.

