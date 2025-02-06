Food deals abound for Super Bowl: what chains are offering

Many football fans are looking to munch on food during the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, whether its snacks made at home or grub from restaurants.

Those hoping to get food from restaurants – and save some money – for the Big Game will be in luck because a slew of well-known chains have deals for Super Bowl Sunday or the Monday after it.

There are a slew of chicken wing deals, in particular.

Checkers & Rally’s restaurants will offer $1 bone-in wings for customers buying five, ten or 20 pieces "while supplies last" on Super Bowl Sunday. The promotion will be available in-store and for order-ahead, according to an Instagram post from the company.

At participating Applebee’s, football fans can plug in the promo code "SBWINGS25" on game day to get 20 free boneless wings with $40 orders placed via the chain’s website or app. The chain had over 1,500 locations across the U.S. as of the end of September.

DURING SUPER BOWL LIX, FANS WILL EAT A STAGGERING AMOUNT OF CHICKEN WINGS

Another chain – Outback Steakhouse – will also have a Super Bowl wing deal. The promotion, only available on Sunday, will be 59 wings for $59, according to the company.

A whopping 1.47 billion chicken wings are expected to be gobbled up by Super Bowl fans during Sunday’s match-up between the Eagles and Chiefs, the National Chicken Council forecasted.

Super Bowl food deals won’t be limited to chicken wings, however.

In anticipation of the Big Game, Pizza Hut rolled out an "Ultimate Hut Bundle" consisting of two medium pizzas, eight boneless wings and breadsticks with two dips. It carries a $24.99 price tag.

Meanwhile, Papa John’s is "offering our XL NY Style pizza for just $11.99 to all Super Bowl fans, including those who tune in just for the halftime show," a spokesperson told FOX Business.

Mexican fast-food chain Chipotle, known for its burritos and bowls, said late last month that it will hold a "special activation" during the Super Bowl that "will reward up to 50,000 free entrees to fans" through "text-to-claim" codes it will post on X and Instagram.

The codes for the free entrees will go up on those social media sites when "extra" events like the team on offense converting on a fourth down or scoring a two-point conversion take place during the game, according to Chipotle.

SUPER BOWL LIX BATTLE: CHIEFS AND EAGLES ARE BOTH VALUED IN THE BILLIONS

The day after the Super Bowl, Chipotle will also have a promo code "EXTRA25" that will enable rewards members to receive complimentary guacamole and queso blanco if they buy an entree from its app or website.

Other companies will also have deals for the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Applebee’s on Monday will give dine-in customers six free boneless wings "should a pass be intercepted and returned for a touchdown" during the game if they ask their server for the "Pick 6 Monday" deal or use the code "PICK6" on online orders. A minimum $10 purchase is required for the deal.

At Starbucks, rewards members in the U.S. can get a complimentary tall hot or iced brewed coffee Monday with a coupon they can find in the chain’s app.

THROWING A SUPER BOWL PARTY? WHAT THIS YEAR'S FOODS WILL COST

The Super Bowl could also result in six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings between 2-5 p.m. on Feb. 24, but that will be contingent on the Eagles and Chiefs taking Sunday’s game into overtime. Customers eating at participating U.S. Buffalo Wild Wings locations during that three-hour window and those doing in-person takeout can get those free wings if that happens, the company said.

The Chiefs will come into the game as the defending champions. They have won four Super Bowls, including the past two, and are looking to notch a historic third back-to-back title.

Their Super Bowl opponents, the Eagles, have one championship title, won in 2018, under their belts.



