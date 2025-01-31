Trump's tariffs, American Airline crash, DeepSeek's AI crash

-Stocks wrapped up a winning January, despite ending the Friday session lower as investors digested a fresh inflation report

-President Trump dialed up his tariff plan, promising some weekend action against Canada and Mexico

-The FAA and NTSB continue the probe of the tragic American Airlines jet crash with a Black Hawk helicopter in Washington, D.C.

-Chinese AI firm DeepSeek roiled the U.S. markets and big player Nvidia on Monday; by Friday, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was at the White House

-Costco digs in on DEI, investors and shoppers don't get it

-A game-changer pain drug wins FDA approval and is billed as nonaddictive

-Breaking the sound barrier is a success!

-Tax Season 2025 is underway

STOCK CHECK: U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Friday but closed up for the month of January, usually a bullish sign for the year, with the S&P 500 clocking on 2.7%…more on the markets here. Bitcoin was volatile but remained above $100,000…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

TRUMP TARIFFS GET REAL: Trump is forging ahead with plans to slap tariffs on Canada and Mexico, for starters. Here's what it means…continue reading here. He also put another suite of countries on notice…continue reading here.

ECONOMIC SNAPSHOT: Investors took in a fresh report on inflation…continue reading here. This came after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, a move that did not please Trump…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Fed Chair Jerome Powell isn't finding a friend in Trump.

TRAGEDY IN THE SKY: An American Airlines flight and the government's Black Hawk helicopter crashed, killing 67, many of whom were young, promising U.S. figure skaters, and leaving more questions than answers …LIVE updates here. American Airlines CEO deploys over 100 to assist families and those impacted by the tragedy…continue reading here.

VIDEO: NTSB details search and recovery, investigation status into horror crash

AI SHAKE-UP: Chinese AI startup rocked the world with reports of cheaper production, Silicon Valley is calling it bogus …continue reading here. Trump's AI czar also questions whether the hype is all that…continue reading here.

VIDEO: What is DeepSeek?

NVIDIA CEO: Jensen Huang, an AI rock star who took a big money hit this week after DeepSeek splash, met with Trump late Friday…continue reading here.

DEI ROLLBACK: Fortune 500 companies are rapidly dialing back DEI policies as the Trump Administration works to scrub them from the federal government…continue reading here. However, Costco isn't taking the bait…continue reading here. Costco shoppers are even weighing in…continue reading here.

VIDEO: Investor Kevin O'Leary calls Costco's move "head scratching."

SUCCESS!: Boom Supersonic broke the sound barrier this week for the first time in what is being dubbed as the "new Concorde"…continue reading here.

PAIN PLAYER: The FDA approved Vertex's pain medicine, which is billed as nonaddictive — an industry game changer, say experts…continue reading here.

TAX TIPS: WHAT TO KNOW

TAX SEASON 2025: Do this one thing before filing your taxes…continue reading here.

UP NEXT:

