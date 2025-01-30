American Airlines CEO says company is focused on needs of passengers, families and crew after midair collision

A massive search and rescue effort is underway after an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided midair with an American Airlines jet at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Wednesday evening.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom provided an update regarding flight 5342 before departing for Washington, D.C. early Thursday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan National Airport (DCA) around 9 p.m. local time.

Isom says the aircraft was operated by PSA airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, and departed from Wichita, Kansas. He went on to express his concern about the events taking place and that the company is now focusing on the needs of those involved, the first responders and their loved ones.

"Flight 5342 was under the command of 4 crew members and carried 60 passengers for a total of 64 people on board. We are actively working with local state and federal authorities on emergency response efforts and the American Airlines care team has been activated to assist our passengers and their families," said Isom.

He also said he knows there are many questions and that although he can’t answer all of them at this time, they are working to get those questions answered, and he will continue to provide updates. He said that it is important they report accurate information because they owe that to everyone involved.

"We're cooperating fully with the national transportation safety board in its investigation and will continue to provide all the information we can. Our cooperation is without pause, and we want to learn everything we can about today's events. That work will take time, but anything we can do now, we're doing and right now, that means focusing on taking care of all passengers and crew involved as well as their families. Members of our go team will be on their way to Washington D. C, and I'll be heading there shortly as well," he added.

PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines, and it departed from Wichita, Kansas. There was no immediate word on casualties or the cause of the collision.

American Airlines has set up a special helpline that friends and family can call at 1 800 679 8215 if you believe you've had friends or family on board the flight.

