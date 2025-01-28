Boom Supersonic XB-1 breaks sound barrier during test flight

Boom Supersonic’s XB-1 aircraft broke the sound barrier for the first time ever on Tuesday, ushering in a new era of supersonic flight.

The jet exceeded Mach 1 after taking off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California for its highly anticipated 12th test flight.

That marked the first time the XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, soaring above 34,000 feet, has ever reached the staggering speed. Boom Supersonic chief test pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandonburg flew the jet.

The company has described the XB-1 as the "first American civil supersonic jet" and the "foundation" for Overture, the jet that it is building for commercial supersonic flight. Boom Supersonic aims to "bring supersonic to everyone."

XB-1 achieved Mach 0.95 during its most-recent test flight on Jan. 10, according to Boom Supersonic.

The demonstrator aircraft "leverages state-of-the-art technologies to enable efficient supersonic flight including digitally-optimized aerodynamics, carbon fiber composites, advanced supersonic engine intakes, and an augmented reality vision system for takeoff and landing visibility," the company said on its website.

During Tuesday's successful test flight, Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl spoke with FOX Business correspondent Grady Trimble.

"It feels incredible," Scholl said of the XB-1 going supersonic.

Boom Supersonic aims for its future, larger Overture commercial aircraft to be capable of flying at a cruising speed of Mach 1.7, the Denver-based company said. It is supposed to be two times faster than current planes over water and 20% quicker over land.

Several airlines – American Airlines, United Airlines and Japan Airlines – have inked deals with Boom Supersonic for Overture. In total, the supersonic jet has drawn 130 orders and pre-orders.

Asked about people skeptical of Boom Supersonic, Scholl told Trimble he was a "big believer that small, driven teams that are focused on a goal that really matters can accomplish big things."

"People said we couldn't build a supersonic jet, but it looks like we have. Some people say we won't be able to build a supersonic airliner. Well, we'll find out," he said.

