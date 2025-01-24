Trump week one: Bank of America diss; AI, crypto boost; and stock records

President Donald Trump, inaugurated Monday, didn't miss a beat in getting right to work. In just five days, he has signed a slew of executive orders related to artificial intelligence; cryptocurrencies; and diversity, equity and inclusion, also known as DEI, and he's promising a shakeup within the federal workforce.

STOCKS NOTCH WEEKLY GAINS: All three of the major U.S. averages clocked weekly gains, even with a drop on Friday..…more on the markets here.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high earlier in the week before pulling back. Still, the benchmark remains above 6,000.

S&P 500

TRUMP'S BUSY FIRST FIVE DAYS

SUPERCHARING AI: President Trump rolled out a $500 billion investment called Stargate geared toward advancing AI with Oracle, Softbank and OpenAI…continue reading here. The venture is expected to be a game changer for cancer detection, Oracle's Larry Ellison explained…continue reading here. However, the deal did not come without controversy within the tech community…continue reading here.

DAVOS BofA DISS! Trump, who spoke remotely before the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan over his bank's alleged discrimination against conservatives…continue reading here. His surprise slam reignited how some U.S. banks have allegedly "debanked" some groups over their political or religious affiliations, a practice the banks dispute…continue reading here.

DEI DOA: Trump took a hammer to DEI with an executive order, empowering government agencies to do the same…continue reading here. On Friday, Target rolled back its DEI push, following other retailers, including Walmart and Lowe's…continue reading here.

TAX CUTS COMING: Trump also reiterated his promise of tax cuts, including a corporate rate as low as 15%…continue reading here. The president is also inheriting a fiscal tsumani…continue reading here.

CRYPTO CAPITAL OF THE WORLD: Trump, keeping good on his promise, rolled out big changes for the crypto community, which investors say will help the industry thrive in the U.S.…continue reading here. Crypto czar David Sacks, in a FOX Business exclusive, said Trump will bring the industry back to America after former President Biden drove it away…continue reading here.

Bitcoin bounced between losses and gains this week but remains above the $100,000 level and has advanced over 10% this year…LIVE cryptocurrency prices here.

ENERGIZED: Energy groups celebrated Trump's campaign mantra, "Drill Baby Drill," as he promises big changes ahead… continue reading here.

NEW SHERIFF: Trump ends federal workers working from home and promises other big cuts…continue reading here.

