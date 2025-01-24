Target scaling back DEI policies after Trump signs executive order

Target on Friday announced that it is scaling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies following President Donald Trump's executive order to review such initiatives. The move adds Target to a growing list of companies scaling back or eliminating their DEI efforts as these programs come under increased scrutiny.

Kiera Fernandez, Target's chief community impact and equity officer, said in a note to employees on Friday the retailer will implement changes as part of its "Belonging at the Bullseye" strategy that adapts to the evolving external landscape. This includes concluding its three-year DEI goals and ending its Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) initiatives in 2025, as planned.

"As a retailer that serves millions of consumers every day, we understand the importance of staying in step with the evolving external landscape, now and in the future — all in service of driving Target’s growth and winning together," said Fernandez.

COSTCO DEFENDS DEI PROGRAM AS OTHER MAJOR RETAILERS DROP CONTROVERSIAL DIVERSITY PUSH

The Minneapolis-based retailer said it has used "years of data, insights, listening and learning" to share the next chapter in its strategy.

Target's announcement comes as pressure mounts on major corporations, particularly from social media influencers such as Robby Starbuck, to scale back on initiatives that purport to increase racial and gender equality in the workplace. The initiatives have also faced fierce criticism from Trump, who on Tuesday signed an executive order directing government agencies to investigate DEI programs at publicly traded corporations, large nonprofit corporations or associations and foundations with assets of at least $500 million. Target falls under that category.

"Illegal DEI and DEIA policies not only violate the text and spirit of our longstanding Federal civil-rights laws, they also undermine our national unity, as they deny, discredit, and undermine the traditional American values of hard work, excellence, and individual achievement in favor of an unlawful, corrosive, and pernicious identity-based spoils system," the executive order said.

Fernandez said that Target recruits and retains employees "who represent the communities we serve," but moving forward, she said it will stop all external diversity-focused surveys, including HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

WALMART ROLLS BACK DEI POLICIES, BECOMING LATEST US FIRM TO JOIN GROWING TREND

Target will also change its "Supplier Diversity" team to "Supplier Engagement" to reflect an "inclusive global procurement process across a broad range of suppliers, including increasing our focus on small businesses," Fernandez said in the note.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TGT TARGET CORP. 137.25 +1.48 +1.09%

It will also review corporate partnerships and ensure employee resource groups will focus on development and mentorship for all communities.

"We remain focused on driving our business by creating a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion. Belonging for all is an essential part of our team and culture, helping fuel consumer relevance and business results," Fernandez wrote.

A slew of companies, including Amazon, Lowe's, Meta, McDonald's, American Airlines and Boeing, have pulled back on their DEI programs as pressure increased over the past several months. In November, Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, announced plans to roll back its polices, including how it monitors products within its marketplace and reviews grant funding.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

By contrast, some companies have resisted activist pressure, publicly reaffirming their commitment to maintaining DEI policies.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in the tech firm's annual report in October that it continues to ensure that its "workforce represents the planet we serve and the products we build always meet our customers’ needs" and that it continues to "hire, develop, and grow a global workforce that best supports each other and our customers."

Pinterest Chief Legal Officer Wanji Walcott posted on LinkedIn that the company is "laser-focused on advancing inclusion and diversity both within our organization and on our platform, investing in critical initiatives like pay equity internally and body inclusivity externally."

Still, anti-woke activist Starbuck, who has been taking credit for companies scaling back or ending their DEI programs, stated he has no intention of stopping his campaign anytime soon.

Target first introduced the "Belonging at the Bullseye" strategy to employees in early 2024, but it has been working on it since 2021.