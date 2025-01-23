Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Trump confronts Bank of America CEO for not taking 'conservative business'

Trump called out BofA chief Brian Moynihan during World Economic Forum in Davos

President Donald Trump called out Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, accusing the bank of not offering banking to conservatives.

"You've done a fantastic job," Trump told Moynihan during a question and answer session, "but I hope you start opening your bank to conservatives, because many conservatives complain that the banks are not allowing them to do business within the bank – and that included a place called Bank of America… They don't take conservative business."

Brian Moynihan and President Donald Trump

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan is optimistic about the economic environment under a second Trump administration. (FOX Business/Getty Images / FOXBusiness)

"And I don't know if the regulators mandated that because of [President Joe] Biden or what," Trump continued, "But you and [JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon] and everybody – I hope you're going to open your banks to conservatives, because what you're doing is wrong."

Moynihan did not respond to Trump's remarks regarding fair banking for conservatives, and instead changed the subject, telling the president that Bank of America looks forward to sponsoring the World Cup when it comes to the U.S.

FOX Business reached out to Bank of America for comment.