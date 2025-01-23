Trump outlines tax cut plans, tells World Economic Forum 'make your product in America'

President Donald Trump on Thursday delivered remarks virtually to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in which he discussed how his tax plans will look to incentivize companies to make products in America or face tariffs.

"To further unleash our economy, our majorities in the House and Senate, which we also took along with the presidency, are going to pass the largest tax cut in American history, including massive tax cuts for workers and families and big tax cuts for domestic producers and manufacturers," Trump said.

Portions of the original Trump tax cuts – including the lower tax rates for individuals as well as the expanded standard deduction and child tax credit – are due to expire at the end of 2025 if they're not extended. Trump said, "We're working with the Democrats on getting an extension of the original Trump tax cuts, as you probably know by just reading any paper."

"My message to every business in the world is very simple: come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth. We're bringing them down very substantially, even from the original Trump tax cuts," the president said.

"But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff ," he said. "Differing amounts, but a tariff, which will direct hundreds of billions of dollars and even trillions of dollars into our treasury to strengthen our economy and pay down debt."

Trump campaigned on an across-the-board tariff on all imports in the 10% to 20% range, along with a 60% levy on goods from China.

Since taking office, he indicated he's planning to start with a 10% tariff on China, plus 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico that could begin as early as Feb. 1.

"Under the Trump administration, there will be no better place on earth to create jobs, build factories, or grow a company than right here in the good old USA," the president told the Davos audience.

Trump went on to cite several recent investment announcements as signs of growing business optimism about the U.S. economy, including several investment deals he helped facilitate.

"SoftBank has announced between a $100 and $200 billion investment in the U.S. economy because of the election result, and just two days ago, Oracle, SoftBank and OpenAI announced a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure," he said.

"Other companies likewise have announced billions and billions and billions adding up to trillions of investment in America," Trump continued. Among those other deals is a $20 billion investment by UAE-based firm DAMAC, which is planning to build data centers in the Sun Belt and Midwest.

"And it's also reported today in the papers that Saudi Arabia will be investing at least $600 billion in America, but I'll be asking the crown prince – who's a fantastic guy – to round it out to around $1 trillion," the president said. "I think they'll do that because we've been very good to them."