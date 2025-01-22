Trump's AI deal fueling early cancer detection: Oracle's Larry Ellison

Oracle founder Larry Ellison said the massive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure project dubbed Stargate is helping to fuel the development of a cancer vaccine.

President Donald Trump announced this week that Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank joined forces to launch Stargate, which will build data centers in the U.S. to power AI.

Ellison, also Oracle's chief technology office, said during an interview that his company is leveraging tools from OpenAI and Softbank to develop a cancer vaccine.

"One of the most exciting things we're working on – again using the tools that Sam and Masa are providing – is our cancer vaccine," Ellison said during a news conference with Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Tuesday.

Ellison said early cancer detection can be provided with a simple blood test, and artificial intelligence can be leveraged to look at the blood test and find the cancers that are seriously threatening someone's health.

"Then beyond that, once we gene-sequence that cancer tumor, you can then vaccinate the person, design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer," Ellison continued. "And you can make that vaccine, that mRNA vaccine, you can make that robotically again using AI in about 48 hours."

He continued saying, "imagine early cancer detection, the development of a cancer vaccine for your particular cancer aimed at you and have it have that vaccine available in 48 hours. This is the promise of AI and the promise of the future."

The initial investment for the project will be $100 billion, with plans to expand to $500 billion over the next four years. The first data center built under the initiative will be in Texas, and it will eventually expand to other states.

Trump said it is "the largest AI infrastructure project, by far, in history."

Trump was working to drum up private business investments in the U.S. prior to his second term. Last month, Softbank's Masayoshi Son joined Trump in announcing Softbank's plans for a $100 billion investment in America aimed at generating 100,000 new jobs.

A White House official told FOX Business that post-election, Trump has now secured $1 trillion in private investment for the U.S. in various projects.

