Business, energy groups praise Trump's Day 1 actions

President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders on the first day of his second term Monday, and his actions on energy are being celebrated by industry and business groups.

The president's executive order, "Unleashing American Energy" consists of several executive actions, including scrapping many of former President Biden's climate initiatives, such as the "electric vehicle (EV) mandate."

Trump also declared a National Energy Emergency, pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord, ordered the heads of multiple federal agencies to expedite permitting applications and directed the Secretary of Energy to relaunch a review of applications for approvals of liquefied natural gas export projects, which Biden had paused.

Several energy industry and business groups hailed the measures.

"President Trump promised to end gas car bans and vehicle mandates on Day 1 of his new administration, and we are pleased to see that work already underway," said Chet Thompson, president and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM). "Thank you, President Trump.

"We look forward to working with the administration and Congress on policies that protect consumer choice, further improve vehicle and fuel efficiency and advance U.S. energy security."

Anne Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration & Production Council, said in a statement that "AXPC commends President Trump for issuing several important executive orders to expand American energy production because when America is the world leader in oil and natural gas production, our nation is stronger, the world is safer and the environment is cleaner."

American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said, "Americans sent a clear message at the ballot box, and President Trump is answering the call on Day 1. U.S. energy dominance will drive our nation’s economic and security agenda. This is a new day for American energy, and we applaud President Trump for moving swiftly to chart a new path where U.S. oil and natural gas are embraced, not restricted."

American Energy Alliance (AEA) President Tom Pyle took a swipe at the previous administration in his statement, saying, "Unburdened by what has been, President Trump is making good on his promise to immediately begin unwinding the reckless energy policies of the Biden-Harris administration."

"Unfortunately, there is much more work to be done," Pyle said. "The American Energy Alliance cataloged over 250 actions that former President Biden and his team took to make the production of American energy harder and more expensive. We look forward to working with the Trump administration and the new Congress to unleash our energy potential and lower energy prices for all Americans."

Marty Durbin, president of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute, also issued a statement applauding Trump's executive actions on energy, saying, "In particular, lifting the ban on LNG exports, expanding access to oil and gas production on federal lands and waters, providing reliable and affordable electricity and reforming our broken permitting process are important steps that will help grow the economy."

Alfredo Ortiz, CEO of Job Creators Network, noted in his statement, "The second Trump administration has hit the ground running with a series of executive orders to unleash American energy."

"Trump's two-fold approach of boosting oil and gas production and repealing the Biden administration's green energy mandates will make American energy cheaper, reliable and more efficient," Ortiz said. "High energy costs and expensive green regulations have fueled historic inflation and high costs that have reduced Americans' living standards. Trump's energy actions will reverse these runaway costs and restore American prosperity."