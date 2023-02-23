TikTok ban, Supreme Court student loan hearing and Tesla Investor Day top week ahead

It will be a busy week ahead for investors with some Workday, Okta, Salesforce, and Zoom reported alongside computer companies and semiconductor manufacturers report earnings.

The stock market is coming off an awful week of trading with all three major indices sliding over the course of the week, the Nasdaq Composite had the worst returns, down 3.25% while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 2.63% and 2.55% respectively.

FOX Business breaks down this week's top market events:

Monday, February 27

On Monday, the Federal Government’s ban of TikTok on government devices is set to take effect. The TikTok ban, which Congress passed last December, is supposed to be implemented by Feb. 27, but it's not yet clear how the federal government will do so.

The SEC’s new amendment intended to further curb insider trading will take effect as well. The SEC claims that these amendments will more forcefully deter improper insider trading.

The final new policy going into effect on Monday, is the FTC’s revision to the thresholds of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act. The HSR Act pertains to mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other business transactions. It requires companies to report these actions and pay fees. These fees are adjusted annually, based on changes in GDP and CPI. These new revisions increase fees for these transactions by approximately 10.3%.

Before markets open, investors will get earnings from AES Corp, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Freshpet, fuboTV, and LendingTree.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AES THE AES CORP. 25.31 -0.07 -0.30% BMRN BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC. 102.07 -1.11 -1.08% FRPT FRESHPET 61.06 -1.33 -2.13% FUBO FUBOTV 2.32 +0.01 +0.43% TREE LENDINGTREE 37.25 -2.51 -6.31%

Earnings after the bell will include Fisker, Hims & Hers Health, Occidental Petroleum, Universal Health Services, Workday, and Zoom.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % FSR FISKER INC. 5.69 -0.51 -8.15% HIMS HIMS & HERS HEALTH 9.77 +0.13 +1.35% OXY OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP. 59.00 -0.24 -0.41% UHS UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC. 146.94 -0.08 -0.05% WDAY WORKDAY INC. 183.13 -4.08 -2.18% ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC. 73.93 -0.64 -0.86%

Economic date being released on Monday will include durable goods, pending home sales, and the Dallas Fed manufacturing business index.

Tuesday, February 28

FTX has asked that recipients, return the $40 million in midterm election campaign donations from SBF. President Joe Biden, was one of many of the mostly Democrat recipients of Sam Bankman-Fried's help.

The Supreme Court will hear two cases on Tuesday about student debt handout. These cases argue the legality of President Joe Biden's proposed student debt handout. The estimated cost of student loan handout is XXXXXXX and will not help those who have already paid back student loans.

Biden v. Nebraska will investigate whether states have legal standing to challenge the Department of Education's student-debt handout, and if so will then decide if the handout exceeds the secretary of education's legal authority, is arbitrary, and if it is capricious.

In Department of Education v. Brown, The Supreme Court will address whether two student-loan borrowers have legal standing to challenge the Department of Education's student-debt handout, and if so whether the department's handout is legal and if it the handout plan was adopted in a procedurally proper manner.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % STLA STELLANTIS NV 17.58 -0.46 -2.52%

Also on Tuesday, Stellantis, the owner of Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram will lay off 1,350 workers at its Belivder, Ill. factory which produces Jeep Cherokee SUVs. Stellantis says escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations.

On Tuesday morning investors will digest the earnings of Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, SeaWorld Entertainment, Target, and Warby Parker.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAP ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC. 138.83 -3.13 -2.20% AZO AUTOZONE INC. 2,538.14 -33.45 -1.30% SEAS SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC 63.30 -1.76 -2.71% TGT TARGET CORP. 166.96 +1.56 +0.94% WRBY WARBY PARKER INC. 13.19 -0.18 -1.35%

After markets close, AMC Entertainment, CarGurus, iHeartMedia, RealReal, Rivian, and Virgin Galactic will all report earnings.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AMC AMC ENTERTAINMENT 6.20 -0.03 -0.48% CARG CARGURUS INC. 17.02 -0.14 -0.82% IHRT CC MEDIA HOLDINGS INC 6.99 -0.39 -5.28% REAL THE REALREAL INC. 1.30 -0.07 -5.11% RIVN RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE INC. 17.32 -0.86 -4.73% SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 5.48 -0.28 -4.86%

Economic date being released on Tuesday will include the FHFA monthly home price index, the Case-Shiller home price index, the Chicago PMI, consumer confidence, the Richmond Fed composite index, and the Dallas Fed Texas service sector outlook.

Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday marks Bob Iger's deadline for corporate Disney employees to return to the office four days a week. Over 2,000 Disney employees have signed a petition addressed to Iger pushing him to walk back this plan.

Wednesday is Tesla's Investor Day. With in person attendance from some institutional and retail investors, the live streamed event will showcase Tesla's most advanced production line, long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, and capital allocation plans.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 196.88 -5.19 -2.57%

Walmart will be raising wages for associates to an average wage of more than $17.50 an hour.

As the AI race continues to heat up after Microsoft Bing's integration of ChatGPT and Google's attempts to integrate Bard, China’s Baidu will attempt to integrate its Ernie chatbot into search, conducting internal testing over the course of March.

Earnings before markets open will include Dine Brands Global, Hilton Grand Vacations, Jack in the Box, Lowe’s, and Wendy’s.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIN DINE BRANDS GLOBAL INC. 78.00 -1.40 -1.76% HGV HILTON GRAND VACATIONS 46.71 -0.07 -0.15% JACK JACK IN THE BOX INC. 78.78 -0.19 -0.24% LOW LOWE'S COS. INC. 201.54 -0.67 -0.33% WEN THE WENDY'S CO. 22.50 -0.08 -0.35%

After the bell earnings will included Box, Funko, Okta, and Salesforce.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BOX BOX INC. 33.24 -0.42 -1.25% FNKO FUNKO INC. 11.29 -0.07 -0.62% OKTA OKTA INC. 72.27 -1.15 -1.57% CRM SALESFORCE INC. 162.20 -1.92 -1.17%

Wednesday promises to be a busy day for economic data releases, with several important reports scheduled throughout the day. Starting early in the morning, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Mortgage Bankers Association will release its latest report on mortgage applications, offering insight into the state of the housing market.

At 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time, S&P Global will report its flash manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), providing a timely snapshot of the manufacturing sector.

At 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Census Bureau will release its construction spending report, followed by the Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing PMI at the same time.

Rounding out the day's reports, the Energy Information Administration will release its weekly crude oil stock report at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Thursday, March 2

On Thursday, the companies reporting quarterly earnings reports will include Best Buy, Hormel Foods, Six Flags Entertainment, and UTZ Brands.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BBY BEST BUY CO. INC. 83.78 +0.78 +0.94% HRL HORMEL FOODS CORP. 45.10 -0.16 -0.35% SIX SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP. 26.84 -0.87 -3.14% UTZ UTZ BRANDS, INC. 16.22 -0.31 -1.88%

While after the markets close, earnings will include Broadcom, ChargePoint Holdings, Costco Wholesale, Dell Technologies, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Marvell Technology, Potbelly, Victoria’s Secret, and VMware.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AVGO BROADCOM INC. 577.75 -6.05 -1.04% CHPT CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS 10.45 -0.97 -8.49% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 488.61 -4.53 -0.92% DELL DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 41.61 -0.42 -1.00% HPE HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO. 15.60 -0.14 -0.89% MRVL MARVELL TECHNOLOGY INC. 43.85 -1.40 -3.09% PBPB POTBELLY CORPORATION 7.32 -0.20 -2.66% VSCO VICTORIA'S SECRET & CO. 39.45 -0.72 -1.79% VMW VMWARE INC. 112.64 -1.15 -1.01%

Economic data being released on Thursday will include Initial Jobless Claims and Productivity, which the Federal Reserve has been monitoring closely in it's quest to tackle inflation.

Friday, March 3

Two Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak on Friday, Feb. 24. At 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will deliver welcoming remarks at the Racial Inequality Conference. The event will not be broadcast online, but a recording will be available later.

Later in the day, at 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin will speak at the 2023 Economic Summit hosted by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research.

No earnings of note will occur before the week's last day of trading.

Economic data on Friday will include the S&P Global services PMI flash and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

Jessica MacKenzie contributed to this story