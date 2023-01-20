Tesla, Microsoft, Boeing earnings, along with GDP top week ahead

This week will be a busy one for investors with earnings from defense, credit cards and airline companies all reporting quarterly results.

The stock market is coming off a mixed week with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling over 2%, while the S&P slipped marginally as the Nasdaq Composite rose by nearly the same despite a strong Friday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33375.49 +330.93 +1.00% SP500 S&P 500 3972.61 +73.76 +1.89% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 11140.434416 +288.17 +2.66%

FOX Business breaks down this week's top market events.

HEDGE FUND INDUSTRY LOST $125B WORTH OF ASSETS IN 2022

Monday, January 23

IRS tax season begins to accept and process individual 2022 tax returns. This comes as the IRS adjusted tax brackets upwards, to account for inflation, for the 2023 tax year.

Elsewhere, Activision Blizzard creator of games such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Daiblo will stop working in China on Monday. This comes as Blizzard refused to renew a 14-year contract it had with NetEase, a Chinese firm, to host the game in China. Blizzard is looking for a new partner in China.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % ATVI ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. 73.84 +0.08 +0.11% GM GENERAL MOTORS CO. 35.35 -0.37 -1.04%

In auto news, GM will begin to notify car owners of a recall centered on daytime running lights not turning off which can cause dangerous glare.

In earnings news, before market open, Baker Hughes and Synchrony Financial will take center stage.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BKR BAKER HUGHES CO. 31.07 +0.58 +1.90% SYF SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 35.39 +2.81 +8.61%

After the bell investors will listen in to Brown & Brown and Zions Bank.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BRO BROWN & BROWN INC. 61.71 +1.45 +2.41% ZION ZIONS BANCORPORATION NA 51.48 +1.96 +3.96%

In economic news, the Conference Board’s index of leading economic indicators is due and expected to decline 0.7%.

Tuesday, January 24

On Tuesday Apple launches its new MacBook Pro computers with upgraded internal chips.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 137.87 +2.60 +1.92%

Oscar nominations will be announced on Monday in a year that saw the much-awaited sequels to both Avatar and Tom Cruise's Top Gun.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. 103.48 +4.40 +4.44% WBD WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY INC. 13.02 +0.55 +4.41% CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 39.37 +1.23 +3.22%

Also on Monday the Senate holds hearing on the ticketing industry after the Taylor Swift Eras tour fiasco and the subsequent lawsuit by her fans. Lawmakers will be looking into whether Ticketmaster has been acting as a monopoly and whether it should be targeted under antitrust regulations.

A barrage of earnings on Tuesday include 3M, General Electric, Johnson & Johnson, PACCAR, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Travelers, Union Pacific, and Verizon.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MMM 3M CO. 120.64 +2.22 +1.87% GE GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 77.68 +0.82 +1.07% JNJ JOHNSON & JOHNSON 168.68 -0.84 -0.50% PCAR PACCAR INC. 99.19 +1.18 +1.20% LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP. 443.18 +3.87 +0.88% RTX RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORP. 94.34 +0.12 +0.13% TRV THE TRAVELERS COS. INC. 185.29 +1.26 +0.68% UNP UNION PACIFIC CORP. 208.63 +3.13 +1.52% VZ VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC. 40.00 -0.06 -0.15%

After the bell investors will hear from Capital One Financial, Microsoft, and Texas Instruments.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COF CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP. 104.18 +6.27 +6.40% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 240.22 +8.29 +3.57% TXN TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED 173.00 +2.07 +1.21%

Economic data published on Tuesday will include the S&P Global manufacturing PMI and services, as well as Richmond Fed services index.

Wednesday, January 25

Microsoft’s Developer Direct games presentation will include announcements about Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, Amazon workers will go on strike at a warehouse as waves of strikes plague the UK.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 240.22 +8.29 +3.57% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 97.25 +3.57 +3.81%

Before market open investors will tune into earnings calls for AT&T, Boeing, General Dynamics, NextEra Energy, US Bancorp, Textron, Hess, Nasdaq, and Norfolk Southern.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % T AT&T INC. 19.23 +0.29 +1.53% BA THE BOEING CO. 206.76 -0.33 -0.16% GD GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP. 232.68 +1.19 +0.51% NEE NEXTERA ENERGY INC. 81.81 -0.78 -0.94% USB U.S. BANCORP 46.46 +0.83 +1.82% TXT TEXTRON INC. 67.85 +1.45 +2.18% HES HESS CORP. 154.82 +1.02 +0.66% NDAQ NASDAQ INC. 62.06 +1.06 +1.74% NSC NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP. 253.67 +3.80 +1.52%

After the bell investors will eagerly follow the earnings of Tesla, which recently slashed prices as well as IBM, Crown Castle, Lam Research, Flex, CSX, and Levi Strauss.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 133.42 +6.25 +4.91% IBM INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP. 141.19 +0.60 +0.43% CCI CROWN CASTLE INC. 148.12 +2.88 +1.98% LRCX LAM RESEARCH CORP. 472.50 +18.61 +4.10% FLEX FLEX LTD. 24.24 +0.62 +2.62% CSX CSX CORP. 32.01 +0.46 +1.46% LEVI LEVI STRAUSS & CO. 16.35 +0.43 +2.70%

Wednesday's economic data will include Mortgage applications and EIA weekly crude stocks.

MORTGAGE RATES FALL TO LOWEST LEVEL SINCE SEPTEMBER

Thursday, January 26

The FDA will meet on Thursday to discuss the future of COVID shots and boosters.

Audi unveils Activesphere concept car as part of its collection of concept cars which include the Grandsphere, Skysphere, and Urbansphere which are all built on a Volkswagen group's PPE electric vehicle platform.

Earnings to begin the day will include Comcast, Dow, MasterCard, Northrup Grumman, Sherwin-Williams, Tractor Supply Co, Valero Energy, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Jetblue, and Southwest.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % CMCSA COMCAST CORP. 39.37 +1.23 +3.22% DOW DOW INC. 57.44 +0.84 +1.48% MA MASTERCARD INC. 376.04 +8.15 +2.22% NOC NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP. 450.95 +8.64 +1.95% SHW THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO. 245.50 +11.20 +4.78% TSCO TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. 212.07 +5.21 +2.52% VLO VALERO ENERGY CORP. 142.71 +4.21 +3.04% ALK ALASKA AIR GROUP INC. 49.80 +0.39 +0.79% AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 16.34 +0.06 +0.37% JBLU JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP. 8.58 +0.08 +0.94% LUV SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 37.04 +0.59 +1.61%

After the bell investors will hear from Visa, Intel, KLA, and L3Harris Technologies.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % V VISA INC. 224.28 +3.87 +1.75% INTC INTEL CORP. 29.22 +0.80 +2.81% KLAC KLA CORP. 413.85 +11.75 +2.92% LHX L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 192.51 +1.06 +0.55%

On the economic calendar, the first read on fourth-quarter GDP will be released and is expected to show growth of 2.8%, according to forecasts.

Other data to watch include building permits, durable goods, and initial jobless claims.

Friday, January 27

Disneyland resorts will celebrate the 100th birthday of Walt Disney.

This comes as Disney has been caught in a fight for control of its board as activist investor Nelson Peltz fights for a seat.

Earnings before market open on Friday will finish off the week with American Express, Chevron, Charter Communications, Colgate-Palmolive, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AXP AMERICAN EXPRESS CO. 151.60 +4.73 +3.22% CVX CHEVRON CORP. 180.82 +1.87 +1.04% CHTR CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC. 396.11 +11.91 +3.10% COLGATE n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. BAH BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON 93.72 +1.25 +1.36%

Economic data to close the week will include personal income, personal consumption, University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and pending home sales.